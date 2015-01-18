America's Pets: Health & Happiness
Health trends, heartwarming stories and expert advice about caring for the animals you love
Latest
-
Anxiety may give dogs gray hair
A new study examines the impact of different canine personality types
-
Pet care costs can top human medical bills
Pet health care bills can climb into the tens of thousands of dollars as new technologies and treatments drive up costs
-
Rescue cat saves owner's life by biting his toes during seizures
Not long ago, Glen Schallman adopted a one-year-old cat from a local PetSmart. Since then, that cat has been rescuing him right back on a daily basis
-
What your dog’s vet bill says about America’s health care
The pet health care industry is similar to the human health care system – for better and for worse
-
Are you feeding your cat all wrong?
New research suggests the average kitty will be healthier and happier if you do this
-
Smiling golden retriever is one-of-a-kind therapy dog
This 7-year-old dog is bringing smiles – and big, wet kisses – to clients at a Connecticut rape crisis center
-
Your dog does understand what you say, study suggests
“Dog brains care about both what we say and how we say it," the lead researcher behind the new study confirmed
-
The arf-ful truth: Pricey dog food won't extend Fido's life
FTC says pet food maker Eukanuba falsely claimed that its pricey product could add years to a canine's lifespan
-
Beloved dog breed may disappear due to health problems
Respiratory issues and a slew of other heath problems are putting a favorite dog breed in jeopardy
-
New law supports first responders who treat injured pets
Ohio legislation will allow emergency workers to administer life-saving treatment to pets, companion animals and police dogs in crisis
-
The 7 foods most likely to make your pet sick
You probably know chocolate is toxic for dogs, but that's not the only pet health hazard lurking in your kitchen
-
FDA warns sweetener used in gum can be deadly to dogs
If ingested, the sweetener, xylitol, can have devastating consequences for dogs
-
Should you share your bed with your pet?
Millions of Americans curl up in bed with their dogs or cats, but does it interfere with a good night's sleep?
-
Dog flu outbreak: How to protect your pet
Experts offer some advice to help keep your dog safe from illness that can spread "like wildfire"
-
Dangerous strain of dog flu spreads concern across U.S.
Around 2,000 dogs in 24 states have been infected with the highly contagious virus
-
The FIDO Project: Training dogs to be lifesavers
Scientists at Georgia Tech are teaching dogs to use touch-screen computers and other technology that could help in emergencies
-
U.S. pet obesity rate continues to rise
Find out which health conditions affect pets the most and how to reverse the trend
-
Dog blood donors in great demand
Just like people, dogs sometimes need a blood transfusion and rely on donors to help
-
Dogs with cleft palates get help from human surgery
Doctors say doing the procedure on the pups has implications for children and canines alike
-
Couple spends big bucks for cat's organ transplant
The money was going to be used for a down payment on a house until Oki, the 12-year-old cat, got sick
-
Crash tests raise concerns over pet carrier safety
Study used specially designed crash test dog dummies to test the safety claims of pet carriers and crates
-
Pets injured in summertime run-ins with wildlife
As temperatures rise, so do wild animal encounters with dogs and cats
-
Anderson Cooper: Does your dog really love you?
The correspondent talks about his beloved dog, Molly, while reporting for 60 Minutes on the science of dog intelligence
-
Can medical marijuana help ailing pets?
Special formulations are available for cats and dogs, but some experts don't think pot for pets is a good idea
-
7 tips to protect kids from dog bites
Millions of children suffer dog bites each year, but many cases are preventable
Highlights
