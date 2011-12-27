Year in Review: 2012
Look back at some of the highlights of 2012 and peek ahead to what awaits in 2013.
Best viral videos of 2012: Animals
The Feed compiles some of 2012's best viral videos featuring animals, including a pet duck going for a run, polar bear cubs, and an extremely talented dog. And, of course, plenty of cats!
Best viral videos of 2012
The Feed compiles some of 2012's best viral videos, including an awesome flying lawnmower, a violinist interrupted by the Nokia ringtone, and an extreme athlete who pulls off a 50-foot air jump in a wheelchair. Plus, an amazing optical illusion using water and a subwoofer.
Best viral videos of 2012: Kids
The Feed compiles some of 2012's best viral videos featuring kids, an 18-month-old with a future in ping pong, a toddler who loves the kissing scene in Spiderman, and a nine-year-old snowboarding prodigy. Plus, a 2-year-old named Zack, who loved dinosaurs until he met one up close.
Best viral videos of 2012: Music
The Feed compiles some of 2012's best viral music videos, including military tributes to Psy's "Gangnam Style," a collegiate "Call Me Maybe" battle, and five people on one guitar performing Gotye. Plus, a singer who's in love with ordering food at Sonic.
The 10 worst IPOs of 2012
Facebook was the most publicized initial public offering flop of the year, but it was far from the weakest market debutante
2012's Top 10 moments in world news
From moments that sparked weeks of pain or weeks of joy, to moments just hinting at changes yet to come, it's been a busy year
Year in review: Bizarre viral stories of 2012
From Spanish frescos to Olive Garden reviews, these jaw-dropping stories caught our attention over the last year
Spotify's top hits of 2012: Gotye, Fun, Carly Rae
Music streaming service releases its year in review for 2012, which includes some of the year's viral hit sensations
Emerald named color of 2013 by Pantone
The authority on color announced the green hue as the color of 2013
The Top 5 feel-good stories of 2012
The most heartwarming and inspiring stories of the year include a committed dog owner, an elderly food reviewer, and a Secret Santa
What were the most popular songs of 2012?
The year's most popular songs featured boy bands, newcomers and a couple of familiar faces
Hail and farewell to those we lost in 2012
"Sunday Morning" remembers those who made our hearts sing, our spirits soar, and touched our lives in ways great and small
A look back at a momentous year
"Sunday Morning" remembers twelve months full of news events great and small
How to avoid a New Year's Day hangover
Expert says there's limited evidence that foods like asparagus can help prevent a hangover -- then what works?
Who will make news in 2013?
Take a peek into the crystal ball to see which celebrities will be in the headlines in 2013
Iran already in new year... 1434, and it's grim
Sanctions have made once-common goods luxuries, and Iranians are angry; Can a new president force the Ayatollah's hand in 2013?
25 bizarre viral stories of 2012
For better or worse, these jaw-dropping news stories caught our attention over the last year
Top music albums of 2012
Albums from Frank Ocean, Mumford & Sons, Nas, Elle Varner, Kenrdick Lamar and Taylor Swift make the writers' 2012 lists
Scientists call out celebs over "dubious" claims
Sense About Science report debunks reported claims from January Jones, Michael Phelps
Tips for a fashion-forward 2013
Here's a look at the trends to watch in 2013
Trends to watch in 2013
A look at some of the upcoming fashion trends and coolest looks for 2013
CDC year in review: 2012's Outbreaks, research
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigated disease, outbreaks in 2012 and unveiled campaigns to prevent disease
5 best consumer finance tips of 2012
A look back at our favorite consumer tips from CBS MoneyWatch's personal finance expert
2012's Top 5 stories from a changing China
The biggest population in the world is growing impatient with Communist Party norms, and there's a new top man to try and deal with it
2012's Top 5 craziest world news stories
From phony poll gotchas, to vodka-swilling elephants, the news took the occasional unexpected turn this year