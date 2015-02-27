The Way It Was
"CBS Evening News" looks back at reports from other years
1980 Flashback: The legal battle for a dog's life
A San Francisco man went to court to break the will of a deceased woman who wanted her dog put down after her death
First female West Point graduate reflects on historic anniversary
Men thought it was no place for women but Andrea Hollen proved them wrong -- 35 years ago
Flashback 1986: Laser tag debuts to controversy
The new game was at the center of a protest about exposing children to violence; seems quaint compared to today's bloody video games
Flashback 1988: "Tans are out" and pasty white is in
An anti-tan movement popped up in sunny California, led by Hollywood wives who wanted to stay "pale"
1975 CBS News footage shows dramatic evacuation of Saigon
CBS News cameras captured some of the most remarkable images of the day the Vietnam War ended
30 years ago today, Coca-Cola made its worst mistake
"Pepsi and Coke, have been going at it eyeball to eyeball, and in my view the other guy just blinked," said the president of rival Pepsi in 1985
1985: CBS News discovers Ecstasy for the first time
The little-known drug was legal, described as "wonderful," and even prescribed by psychiatrists
What virtual reality looked like in 1992
The new technology was crude but exciting, and came with a serious warning about its potential
Flashback 1981: When headphones were just a "fad"
"Is it the Me Generation gone wild? The height of anti-social behavior? Electronic snobbery?" wondered the "CBS Evening News"
Flashback: The flying car flight of 1988
Inventor Paul Moller was sure it'd work and invited CBS News cameras to capture the manned test flight in action
1999 Flashback: The day Beanie Babies died
The sudden announcement of doomsday for the pudgy dolls sparked dramatic reactions from mournful fans
"It puts you on a more real level": What people said about Facebook in 2005
This 2005 "CBS Evening News" story profiled what college students thought about the new website and includes an interview with a young Mark Zuckerberg
The dog no one owned but everyone loved
Nearly 50 years since Blackie's passing, a grave marker along an Illinois road serves as a reminder of the impact a dog can have
40-year anniversary for a cop's best friend
A 1975 "CBS Evening News" report featured a pilot program by the Department of Justice that would revolutionize law enforcement
How the 1977 Oscar for visual effects foreshadowed the future
Despite being nearly 40 years apart, "King Kong," and 2014's "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" are connected by an Academy Awards controversy
How America's cowboys found love in 1997
Since you couldn't swipe, IM, poke or text -- finding a Valentine was a little more old-fashioned
The day America Online went offline in 1996
AOL's message to "try again in 15 minutes" drove "netheads" nuts when the service went down for 19 hours
Flashback 1996: Man sues Pepsi for not giving him a Harrier Jet
A 21-year-old collected the 7 million Pepsi points needed to win the jet offered in Pepsi's commercial; but the soda maker refused to give him his prize
1995 video shows the struggle was real for first time PC users
In 1995, home computers were on the rise; but they were hardly plug 'n' play back then, as CBS News profiles one woman's frustration that underscored a national dilemma
Flashback: The historic 1970 climb up Yosemite's El Capitan
Back then "Dawn Wall" was called "Wall of Early Morning Light," and its star climbers were Dean Caldwell and Warren Harding
What we said about mobile phones in 1983
The phone was as big as a brick and cost $3,000; yet in 1983 it seemed like marvelous technology
15 years ago: Americans look to the Amish amid Y2K fear
With fears of widespread Y2K-related power outages, Americans looked to the Amish for help
Y2K Flashback: When America freaked out about Russia's nukes
Fears that nuclear missiles would suddenly launch at midnight led to embassy evacuations in 1999
15 years ago: The Limited Edition Y2K assault rifle
As 1999 neared its end, gun makers successfully branded their weapons to appeal to Americans' fear of the Year 2000 bug
Flashback: Hacker interrupts HBO's film in 1986
In one of the first hacks of its kind, a man by the name of "Captain Midnight" hijacked the cable company's signal