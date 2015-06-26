Same-sex marriage
Latest news on the movement for marriage equality around the country
Cherokee Nation attorney general legalizes gay marriage for tribe
Cherokee Nation’s attorney general says tribal statutes that prohibited gay marriage violated the Cherokee Constitution
Biden officiates same-sex wedding
The vice president officiated his first wedding -- between two longtime White House staffers on Monday
How many same-sex couples got married since high court ruling?
Same-sex marriages in U.S. became legal in all states with Supreme Court ruling in 2015
Mexican president proposes legalizing gay marriage
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's Twitter profile was turned rainbow-colored Tuesday as he made the announcement
His, Hers, Theirs
Which public restroom should a transgender person use? It's a question at the center of lawsuits involving the Justice Department and state governments which have passed laws restricting the rights of transgender individuals. But the matter is much more complicated, involving the religious beliefs of those opposed to gay rights and same sex marriage. Mark Strassmann reports our Cover Story.
Group behind states' religious freedom laws speaks out
Lawmakers in several states are passing bills to protect those who cite religious beliefs for refusing to serve or employ people in the LGBT community. These bills began to crop up in state legislatures soon after the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage last year. As Dean Reynolds reports, the same group is behind most of the new legislation.
Alabama high court falls in line with U.S. Supreme Court on gay marriage
An attorney for the Alabama Policy Institute, which sought to prevent more gay marriages in Alabama, wrote that the order "appears to give us no option"
Alabama chief justice doubles down on same-sex marriage
Despite U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Roy Moore insists state probate judges shouldn't issue marriage licenses to gay couples
Kentucky Gov. removes clerk's names from marriage licenses
New marriage licenses aim to protect the religious beliefs of clerk Kim Davis and other local elected officials, Gov. Matt Bevin says
Tenn. county may seek "God's mercy" for complying with same-sex marriage laws
Proposed resolution says, "We adopt this resolution before God that He pass us by in His Coming Wrath and not destroy our County"
Hillary Clinton slams 2016 GOP field over same-sex marriage rights
The Democratic presidential candidate spoke to the Human Rights Campaign in Washington, D.C., attacking Republican rivals Ted Cruz and Ben Carson over gay rights
Ore. bakers refuse to pay damages in gay wedding cake case
In spite of crowdfunding efforts which raised more than half-million dollars, Portland bakery owners refuse to make court-ordered $135K payment
Kim Davis speaks out on meeting Pope Francis
Defiant Kentucky county clerk says she met briefly with pope during his historic visit to U.S.
Obama: Religious freedom no excuse to deny rights to others
In remarks to LGBT community, President Obama seemingly refers to Kentucky clerk who refused to issue same-sex marriage licenses citing her religious beliefs
Gay lawyer explains why he remains in Catholic Church
In this web-exclusive clip, attorney Matthew Putorti, who is gay, explains to "Sunday Morning" correspondent Martha Teichner why he chooses to remain a practicing Catholic, despite his opposition to certain Church position.
Will Pope Francis change church's stance on same-sex marriage?
In this web-exclusive clip, Father Thomas Reese, a senior analyst for the National Catholic Reporter, talks with correspondent Martha Teichner about whether the Catholic Church will likely move closer to accepting same-sex marriage.
Is Kentucky clerk Kim Davis back in hot water?
Attorney for deputy clerk in Kim Davis' office says Davis disobeyed federal judge's order when she altered marriage license forms for same-sex couples
Clerk Kim Davis loses another appeal in gay marriage case
The Kentucky clerk had again tried to delay a judge's order that she issue marriage licenses to all couples
Ky. clerk: I am being forced to disobey God
Returning to work, Kim Davis says marriage licenses issued by her office will be "unauthorized"
Atty: Embattled Ky. clerk "wants to treat everyone equally"
Attorney for Kentucky clerk who was jailed for refusing to issue same-sex marriage licenses says her conscience won't allow her to
Silence turns to screaming in community at heart of same-sex marriage showdown
Citizens of Rowan County, where clerk has come under fire for refusing to issue same-sex marriage licenses, wonder: what happens once furor fades?
Deputy Ky. clerk says he won't follow boss' defiance
Kim Davis isn't saying what she'll do when she returns to work, but one of her deputies has already decided
Judge against same-sex marriage faces new allegations
Oregon judge under investigation after refusing to perform same-sex weddings allegedly violated several rules from the Code of Judicial Conduct
Kentucky clerk Kim Davis released from jail
Rowan County clerk jailed after she defied the court ruling on same-sex marriage walks free after six days
Hundreds rally for clerk jailed over marriage licenses
Kentucky clerk's husband tells supporters she's holding her head high after judge found her in contempt of court
