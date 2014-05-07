Nigeria In Turmoil
Latest news on African nation
Latest
-
Boko Haram reportedly on rampage near site of girls' abduction
After Nigerian army chief declares Islamic extremists "defeated," local leaders say militants burning and looting villages
-
21 schoolgirls freed by Islamic extremists after 2 years
Some 197 of the Chibok girls, kidnapped from village in northern Nigeria by Boko Haram militants, remain missing
-
As refugee children starve to death, Nigeria probes theft of food aid
Children who escaped Boko Haram’s Islamic insurgency now are dying of starvation in refugee camps
-
Nigerian army claims strike on terror leader as Kerry arrives
Military says Boko Haram leader, who's death has been prematurely reported before, "fatally wounded"
-
New video allegedly shows kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls
Boko Haram says some of the 218 schoolgirls it kidnapped have been killed in airstrikes; terrorists demand prisoner swap
-
ISIS announces new Boko Haram leader
Announcement may indicates coup by Boko Haram breakaway group known for kidnapping foreigners, analyst says
-
Top Nigerian cyber-scammer arrested
Accused of scamming $60 million from companies around world including the United States, Interpol says
-
U.N. suspends aid to parts of Nigeria due to Boko Haram threat
More than 500,000 people suffering "catastrophic humanitarian crisis" in dangerous-to-reach areas
-
Nigerian army claims rescue of 2nd "Chibok girl"
But claim questioned amid confusion over name given by military, as criticism mounts over gov't handling of 1st girl rescued
-
Traumatized teen brings new hope for schoolgirls' families
After 2 years captive with Boko Haram militants, young Nigerian woman could provide valuable info on status of classmates
-
1st of kidnapped schoolgirls found alive
More than 2 years ago, Boko Haram Islamic extremists abducted hundreds of girls from a boarding school in a northern Nigerian village
-
Babies dying in illegal Nigerian detentions, monitor says
African nation's fight against Islamic extremists includes mass illegal incarcerations that are deadly for all, Amnesty International says
-
American U.N. envoy's motorcade strikes boy in Cameroon
Samantha Power had traveled to the region to visit the front lines in the war against Boko Haram
-
New video shows several kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls alive
Two years after hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls were abducted by the Boko Haram militant group, a new video shows several of the victims still alive.
-
Video appears to show some kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls alive
More than 200 girls have not been heard from since the mass abduction by the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram two years ago
-
Why are world powers unable to stop Boko Haram?
Two years after the Islamic militant group kidnapped 276 Nigerian schoolgirls, the situation in the region has only gotten worse
-
Female bombers unleash carnage on Nigerian mosque
Pair of suicide bombers attack worshippers during dawn prayers at mosque in stronghold of Boko Haram Islamic extremist group.
-
Starving militants surrender to Nigeria's military
New Nigerian leader's stepped-up campaign against ISIS-linked Boko Haram extremists seems to be paying off
-
Carnage as Boko Haram booted from Nigeria town
Cameroon gov't says soldiers killed more than 160 extremists to regain control of town across border in Nigeria
-
Female suicide bombers kill dozens in Nigeria
A third woman was arrested before she could blow herself up at a refugee camp, and has helped authorities plan for future attacks
-
Nigeria militants threaten to blow up hijacked ship, crew
Group agitating for breakaway state of Biafra hijacks ship, demands release of its jailed leader
-
Boko Haram militants burned children alive, survivor says
Alamin Bakura recounts hearing children's screams as Nigerian militants torched village and refugee camps, killing scores
-
Nigeria leader says he'd negotiate to free kidnapped schoolgirls
But President Muhammadu Buhari gives little reason for hope, admitting it's unclear where they are, or who his gov't should even talk to
-
Boko Haram shows they've not been "technically" defeated
Nigerian President Buhari's declaration of victory over Islamic extremists followed by a pair of attacks on cities that left dozens dead
-
Boko Haram attacks northeast Nigerian city, many killed
At least 15 were killed when two female suicide bombers struck a northeast Nigerian city, witnesses said
Boko Haram
-
Boko Haram reportedly on rampage near site of girls' abduction
-
Nigerian army claims strike on terror leader as Kerry arrives
-
Girl suicide bombers kill dozens in Nigeria
-
Nigeria leader blames violence on foreigners
-
More than 2,000 killed this year by Nigeria's Boko Haram
-
Fear of Boko Haram spreads throughout Nigeria
-
-
-
Kidnappings
-
21 schoolgirls freed in deal struck with Islamic extremists
-
Nigerian army claims rescue of 2nd "Chibok girl"
-
Traumatized teen brings new hope for schoolgirls' families
-
Video appears to show some kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls alive
-
New video shows several kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls alive
-
Nigeria leader says he'd negotiate to free kidnapped schoolgirls
-
Nigeria evacuates "traumatized" girls rescued from militants
-
Nigeria gov't denies new Boko Haram mass kidnap
-
Nigeria leader backed out of deal to free some girls
-
Hunters bearing spears, amulets offer to help search for schoolgirls
-
GOP criticizes government's response to kidnapped girls
-
-
-
-