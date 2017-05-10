James Comey fired
Complete coverage of the firing of FBI Director James Comey
Latest
-
After Comey firing, top Dems want Russia documents kept from White House
Some Congressional Democrats compared FBI Director James Comey's firing to the famous "Saturday Night Massacre" during Watergate
-
Trump to send Lindsey Graham letter denying any Russia connections
Spicer says Trump asked DC law firm to send certified letter to Graham stating that he has no connections to Russia
-
Who is Andrew McCabe, acting director of the FBI?
Current special agent at the FBI called McCabe a "good guy" to CBS News, but said the "vast majority of the bureau is in favor of director Comey"
-
FBI world reacts to Comey's firing
"I am not happy. I think this is bulls--," a current special agent told CBS News. "We are living in partisan times"
-
Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Comey had become a "distraction"
Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said recently fired FBI Director James Comey "lost the confidence" of "rank-and-file" FBI employees and become a "distraction"
-
Senate Democrats demand special prosecutor
All but 10 Senate Democrats have called for a special prosecutor to look into President Trump's alleged ties to Russia
-
Former Attorney General, Deputy AG react to Comey firing
Former George H.W. Bush Deputy Attorney General calls stated reasoning for FBI director's dismissal "a sham"
-
White House: Comey "politicized' the role of FBI Director, leading to firing
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said James Comey had "politicized" the role of FBI director. She detailed to CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett how and when James Comey was notified of President Trump's decision.
-
Democrats call for special prosecutor following James Comey's firing
Following the firing of FBI Director James Comey, Democrats renewed their calls for a special prosecutor to oversee the Trump-Russia investigation. CBS chief White House correspondent Major Garrett is joined by CBS News Chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes, CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid, CBS News justice & homeland security reporter Jeff Pegues, and CBS News political director Steve Chaggaris on "Red & Blue" to discuss the possible fallout from Comey's firing.
-
One person who could replace James Comey
Acting Assistant Attorney General Dana Boente, a lifelong public servant, could take over the FBI
-
Why Trump fired Comey -- and who might replace him
President Trump issued a letter Tuesday to director James Comey, notifying him that he would be relieved of his duties as FBI director, effective immediately. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins CBSN to discuss why Trump fired Comey, whether the move was expected -- who might replace Comey as the new FBI director.
-
James Comey's firing: A timeline
President Trump released a statement Tuesday saying James Comey is no longer able to effectively lead the FBI. CBS News justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues and CBS News security analyst and former FBI assistant director Ron Hosko joined CBSN to discuss the sequence of events leading up to Trump's decision.
-
FBI Director James Comey fired during his agency's Russia investigation
Former FBI Director James Comey was fired while his agency was investigating links between the Trump administration and Russia. CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett discusses Comey's firing with CBS News' Tony Dokoupil.
-
A James Comey timeline
Fired FBI director was the most high-profile chief of the Bureau since J. Edgar Hoover
-
Democrats assail Comey firing as "Nixonian"
Trump fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday night, drawing immediate criticism -- especially from Democrats
-
Sen. Mark Warner calls Comey firing "outrageous"
Sen. Mark Warner (D, Va.) joined other Democrats in calling for a special prosecutor to investigate Russia's interference into the 2016 presidential election following the firing of FBI Director James Comey. Warner spoke with CBS News congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes.
-
Why was FBI Director James Comey fired now?
Comey's dismissal comes amid the FBI investigation of Russia's meddling in the 2016 U.S. election
-
Sen. Chuck Schumer addresses Comey firing
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D, N.Y.) addressed reporters and took questions Tuesday in the wake of James Comey's firing as FBI Director. See his full press conference.
-
Sen. Richard Blumenthal calls for special prosecutor after Comey firing
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D, Conn.) called for a special prosecutor to carry on the investigation into Russian interference of the 2016 presidential election in the wake of FBI Director James Comey's firing. Blumenthal joined CBS News congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes to discuss Comey's ouster.
-
Reaction pours in over sudden firing of FBI director
Response was swift as news spread of Trump's decision to relieve James Comey of his duties
-
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to firing of James Comey
Sen. Joe Manchin (D, W.Va.) joins CBS News congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes from Capitol Hill with reaction to the firing of FBI Director James Comey.
-
How is Washington reacting to James Comey's firing?
CBS News' Brook Silva-Braga and CBS News political director Steve Chaggaris join CBSN with more details on how Congress and the nation are reacting to the firing of FBI Director James Comey.
-
Why was Comey fired now?
President Trump had been vocally supportive of FBI Director James Comey until he was fired. CBS News justice correspondent Jeff Pegues and chief Washington correspondent John Dickerson provide insight on what may have changed.
-
Comey firing comes after inaccurate testimony on Clinton email issue
President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey after Comey admitted to providing inaccurate testimony to Congress regarding the Hillary Clinton email investigation. It is unclear whether that had anything to do with Comey's dismissal. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes has more.
-
President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey
President Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey. Mr. Trump told Comey in a letter that he was not able to effectively lead the bureau. Comey was leading the investigation into whether associates of Mr. Trump colluded with the Russian government to influence the presidential election, but Comey had told the president many times that he was not a target of any investigation. Major Garrett has more.
Articles
-
James Comey, FBI director, fired - Live updates
-
Former Attorney General, Deputy AG react to Comey firing
-
Comey "lost the confidence" of FBI employees, says Sarah Huckabee Sanders
-
Here's what current and former FBI officials are saying about Comey's firing
-
Trump to send Lindsey Graham letter denying any Russia connections