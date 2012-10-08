Colorado movie theater massacre
The latest on the trial of James Holmes, charged with opening fire during a midnight showing of "The Dark Knight Rises"
Latest
-
Cinemark attorneys want Aurora shooting victims to pay $700K legal fees
Cinemark attorneys want victims to pay legal fees after they unsuccessfully sued theater chain; Colorado courts allow winning side to recover legal fees
-
Jury rules in Aurora, Colo., movie massacre liability lawsuit
Theater companies nationwide watching lawsuit over security measures at theater where 12 killed
-
New photos show Colo. theater shooter's booby traps
District Attorney releases trial evidence pictures of James Holmes' explosives-filled apartment, scene at Aurora movie theater following 2012 massacre
-
Powerful photos released from Aurora theater shooting
Prosecutors reveal evidence used in the murder trial of James Holmes, convicted of killing 12 people in the 2012 massacre
-
James Holmes formally sentenced to life in prison
Judge had no other option after jury earlier this month failed to unanimously agree on the death penalty for Colorado theater shooter who killed 12
-
Victims speak freely at theater gunman's sentencing
Three years later, victims say they still suffer flashbacks, guilt and physical pain from James Holmes' deadly massacre
-
Colorado theater victim's grandfather accuses juror
At a hearing, the grandfather said the juror intended to block the death penalty for James Holmes
-
Holmes' sentencing begins with emotional testimony
Judge in Colorado theater shooting case gives unusual speech after victim's mother criticizes decision to sentence Holmes to life instead of death
-
Victims' relatives upset with James Holmes sentence
Jurors could not agree on the death penalty for the Colorado movie theater gunman, leaving many victims' loved ones surprised and upset. Mark Strassmann has the reaction following the sentencing.
-
No death penalty for Colorado movie theater killer
James Holmes will spend the rest of his life in jail. A Colorado jury could not agree on a death sentence for the man responsible for shooting up an Aurora, Colorado movie theater during a screening of "The Dark Knight Rises" in July 2012. The jurors previously rejected Holmes' insanity defense, so the life sentence has surprised some. Mark Strassmann reports on the reaction in Colorado.
-
Family and friends of Colorado theater shooting victims react to verdict
James Holmes, who was convicted of murdering 12 people and injuring 70 others, was sentenced to life in prison without parole
-
James Holmes sentenced to life in prison
James Holmes was sentenced to life in prison for killing 12 people and wounding 70 others at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado in 2012. CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann reports.
-
Jurors give Colo. theater shooter James Holmes life in prison
Holmes was convicted in July of murdering 12 people and trying to murder 70 others inside a movie theater in suburban Denver three years ago
-
Verdict reached in James Holmes sentencing trial
Jurors have decided whether Holmes will get death penalty or life in prison for Aurora, Colo., shooting massacre
-
Colorado shooter James Holmes' life now in jury's hands
After a long sentencing phase, jurors began to deliberate whether James Holmes should spend the rest of his life in prison or die by lethal injection
-
Colorado shooting trial nears end with mother's testimony
"I don't know who I am anymore," says Ashley Moser, who was paralyzed and lost her 6-year-old daughter and unborn child in shooting
-
Victims' families offer emotional testimony at Holmes trial
As jury weighs death penalty for Colorado theater shooter, family members testify about 12 people killed
-
Emotional testimony as James Holmes sentencing nears end
The final phase of sentencing began Tuesday in the James Holmes trial. Holmes is facing life in prison or the death penalty. CBS News correspondent Barry Petersen recaps the emotional testimony from the families of Holmes' victims.
-
Death penalty still an option for jury on Colo. theater shooter
The jury in the sentencing phase of Colo. movie shooter James Holmes will move to Phase 3 in his sentencing, which could include the death penalty. CBS News legal correspondent Rikki Klieman discussed the verdict for CBSN.
-
Death penalty deliberations to continue in James Holmes trial
Jurors move on to Phase 3 of death penalty deliberations, to decide whether man who perpetrated 2012 massacre should be executed
-
Deliberations resume in James Holmes sentencing
Jurors to determine if Colorado theater shooter will receive death penalty
-
Jurors instructed on reasons to spare Colorado gunman's life
Panel will decide if there are "mitigating factors" that would keep them from considering the death penalty for James Holmes
-
James Holmes' mother speaks at sentencing hearing
Convicted Aurora, Colo., movie theater shooter James Holmes faces life in prison or the death penalty. His mother makes the case for mercy. Barry Peterson reports from the courthouse.
-
Colorado theater shooter's mom: Silence was cry for help
James Holmes' parents tell jurors their son gave reasons to worry months before deadly massacre
-
James Holmes' parents try to persuade jury to save him
James Holmes' father took the stand in the sentencing phase of the trial quite literally pleading for his sons life; mother will also testify
The Trial
-
New photos show Colo. theater shooter's booby traps
-
James Holmes sentenced to life in prison
-
Death penalty still an option for jury on Colo. theater shooter
-
Victims' families offer emotional testimony at James Holmes trial
-
Death penalty deliberations to continue in James Holmes trial
-
Colorado theater shooter's mom: Silence was cry for help
-
Holmes convicted on all 165 charges
-
James Holmes guilty in Colorado theater shooting
-
Previewing the James Holmes trial closing arguments
-
Defense rests case in James Holmes trial
-
Strained family relationships cut to heart of theater gunman's defense
-
Psychiatrist explains James Holmes' behavior before massacre
-
Woman who lost everything caps prosecution in Holmes trial
-
Video evaluation reveals theater shooter's mindset during attack
-
Colorado shooter kept bizarre score using his victims
Highlights
-
New photos show Colo. theater shooter's booby traps
-
James Holmes sentenced to life in prison
-
James Holmes found guilty in movie theater massacre
-
Top 5 things we've learned from James Holmes' ex-girlfriend
-
Mass shootings in 2012
-
Colorado Theater Shooting: Does uttering the name "James Holmes" glorify the alleged killer's crime?
-
Remembering the Aurora movie theater shooting victims
-
The Colorado massacre suspect
-
Deadly movie theater rampage in Aurora, Colo.