Battle for Mosul
U.S. troops are backing Iraqi military and Kurdish forces as they battle ISIS for Iraq's 2nd largest city
Latest
-
Scale of ISIS' weapons production revealed as it loses ground
Research group says militants had a "robust and reliable" supply of raw materials for bombs from Turkey into their Iraqi stronghold
-
Gaunt-looking U.K. hostage used in new ISIS propaganda video
Journalist John Cantlie has been used as Western voice to convey terror group's message since capture, which appears to be taking toll on his health
-
ISIS pounds Iraqi fighters near Mosul
While there was initial battlefield successes, the progress of Iraqi forces has slowed down after fierce ISIS counterattacks
-
Group warns ISIS could hit advancing troops with chemical weapons
Experts say Mosul, where 1 million civilians still thought to be trapped, was epicenter of militant's chemical weapons program
-
Pushing into Mosul, troops find traps, kids hurt and heritage destroyed
Slow progress for special forces moving into ISIS territory from east, as militants keep up a desperate fight
-
Iraqi troops find hungry civilians in Mosul
Soldiers turning their own rations over to civilians as they clear ISIS from neighborhoods in fierce battle
-
Mosul operation is the beginning of the end of ISIS: U.N.
The U.N. envoy to Iraq confirmed he had heard credible reports of ISIS forcing tens of thousands of civilians to relocate inside Mosul for use as human shields
-
Iraqi Kurdish fighters discover mass grave near Mosul
Fighters exchanged heavy fire with militants as they entered town held by ISIS east of Mosul; troops advancing south of the city discovered mass grave
-
Troops and civilians suffer dearly as battle with ISIS goes urban
Iraqi forces try to cement gains as they push into Mosul -- a battlefield where thousands are living, or trying to escape
-
ISIS counterattacks show tough battle ahead in Mosul
Human shields and barricades slow the advances by Iraqi special forces into the center of the ISIS-controlled city
-
Iraqi forces hit with intense fight from ISIS near Mosul
Iraqi forces faces the most intense street battle yet since the offense against ISIS began nearly three weeks ago
-
CBS News crew dodges suicide bomber near Mosul
CBS News' Lara Logan and a 60 Minutes crew narrowly escaped a suicide bomber near Mosul this week; and the camera was running
-
Intense urban combat as troops push into ISIS stronghold
After weeks chipping away from the edges of Mosul, Iraqi special forces now pushing deeper into urban center, and facing stiff resistance
-
ISIS may be using human shields in Mosul, U.N. says
The U.N. Security Council made no mention of support for the Iraqi military effort, but council members said they don't want to see ISIS fighters fleeing across the border into Syria
-
Nature, ISIS traps halt troops’ advance on Mosul
U.S.-backed forces go door-to-door searching for booby traps left by fleeing militants as weather slows push into ISIS’ last stronghold in Iraq
-
"Special forces have stormed in" to ISIS stronghold
Defenses weaked by artillery, militants now fighting Iraqi forces inside Mosul for 1st time since they swept into the city more than two years ago
-
In dawn assault, Iraqi special forces near Mosul from east
Car bombers try to stop the advance, but troops aim to enter Mosul’s eastern outskirts Monday
-
With new allies, ISIS outnumbered 4-to-1 in Mosul
Unease grows as thousands of Shiite milita fighters join push to kick ISIS out of key city in ethnically diverse area
-
U.N.: ISIS using “tens of thousands” as human shields in Mosul
Militant group pushes forward with strategy of forcing people living near northern Iraqi city into city itself, official says
-
As Iraqis close in on Mosul, the fight becomes more complicated
Dense civilian areas and an enemy that isn't afraid to launch suicide attacks pose challenges for U.S.-backed forces in critical fight
-
UN prepares for possible chemical attacks in fight to retake Mosul from ISIS
Mosul offensive is largest Iraqi military operation since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion and involves more than 25,000 troops
-
Iraqi forces evacuate 1000 civilians from Mosul front lines
International Organization for Migration says at least 8,940 people displaced since operation to retake Mosul began
-
Iraqis fear ISIS fighters could hide among fleeing Mosul refugees
At camps outside the city, adult men are separated from other refugees and interrogated
-
ISIS launches payback attack as it loses ground in Iraq
An American military adviser has died in the attack to drive ISIS out of Iraq's second-largest city of Mosul. Officials say his vehicle hit a roadside bomb and overturned. Meanwhile, ISIS forces attacked targets around the city of Kirkuk overnight. Security forces there tell CBS News at least 35 people were killed. Holly Williams reports from Iraq.
-
Losing ground, ISIS opts for deadly diversion -- and payback
Militants launch deadly attack on another city as Iraqi forces close in on their last stronghold in northern Iraq
Highlights
-
ISIS launches payback attack as it loses ground in Iraq
-
CBS News correspondents on debate discussions of Syria and Iraq
-
Iraq PM says Mosul battle going "more quickly" than expected
-
Push to Mosul slowed to a crawl by homemade bombs
-
On the front lines of the Mosul offensive
-
Troops recapture villages from ISIS in Mosul offensive
-
Fight for Mosul enters second day
-
On the ground with Kurdish forces fighting to retake Mosul
-
On the front line with troops chasing ISIS away from Mosul
-
U.S. forces back Iraq army's major offensive against ISIS
-
U.S. troops' vital role in upcoming battle for Mosul against ISIS
-
U.S. general: Iraqi military is ready to take Mosul
-
Preparations underway to retake Mosul from ISIS
-
The battle to retake Mosul