Changing China
A look at the internal and external pressures at play in one of the world's most populous and fastest changing nations
Latest
Scientist pleads guilty to stealing sensitive docs for China
U.S. resident Yu Long worked at United Technologies Research Center, with access to military industry secrets
China returns underwater drone to U.S. Navy
Defense ministry in Beijing says unmanned, civilian drone returned to U.S. after "friendly consultations"
China arming-up its manmade islands, U.S. report says
There were already airstrips, radar stations and barracks on man-made islands in contested waters, and Beijing says weapons also "appropriate and legal"
China voices "serious concern" over Trump's latest remarks
While Foreign Ministry warns relations could be "badly affected," state-media rips Trump's rhetoric on Taiwan as "naïve"
Explosion traps 11 coal miners underground
Third major mining accident in one week for China, where such deadly events occur frequently; country is world's top producer and consumer of coal
iPhone sales will "suffer" if Trump targets China, officials warn
A Chinese state-run newspaper cautions the president-elect against starting a "trade war"
China debuts new stealth fighter jet
J-20 jet's capabilities remain largely secret, but it appears to be China's answer to U.S. F-22, and there's more in the pipeline
Philippine leader to end drills with U.S. that "China does not want"
President Rodrigo Duterte makes even more clear his interest in shifting commercial, and possibly military ties from Washington to Beijing
As Obama pivots to Asia, is regional ally pivoting to China?
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte already has uneasy relations with U.S., and he doesn't seem interested in mending them
Chinese internet giant sacks 4 over moon-cake scam
E-commerce platform Alibaba says staffers reprogrammed internal system to steal over 124 of traditional delicacy
Why British tea is booming in China
British tea companies selling premium blends have seen their exports to China and Hong Kong skyrocket
Olympian's honesty shows times are changing in Communist China
Swimmer Fu Yuanhui broke taboo with public mention of menstruation, and seems atypically natural on camera -- a far cry from the staid attitudes of old
After losing sea battle in court, China threatens air space
An international tribunal gave the Philippines a win by saying Beijing had no legal basis for its expansive claims in the South China Sea
Court: China doesn't own the South China Sea
Philippines wins legal victory over much larger neighbour in international court, but will Beijing even pay attention?
Before key court ruling, China to flex military muscle at sea
China is boycotting the case before The Hague-based court over demarcation in South China Sea, so it brings out its Navy
Trainer seen on video spanking bankers for poor performance
State-run Chinese press says bank managers are discussing financial compensation with some staffers as vid goes viral
Activists ruining "mood" at dog-meat eating festival
Yulin, China infamous for gathering where thousands of dogs killed -- often by beating -- for food, but attitudes are changing
Obama meets quietly with Dalai Lama
This is the fourth official meeting between the two at the White House
China evicts hundreds to make way for Disney park
Shanghai smog was seen as threat to new theme park, so gov't closed factories and bulldozed homes to clear the air
Why Obama's Asia trip is not playing well in China
President said dropping Vietnam arms embargo nothing to do with China's assertive moves in South China Sea, but Beijing's not buying it
China rejects U.S. claim of unsafe plane intercept
Bejing says "U.S. allegation is not true" after South China Sea confrontation, and urges America to stop "spying"
Zoo forced to publish panda "proof of life" pics
Chinese media reported part of a politically sensitive pair of pandas had deceased, so Taipei Zoo got the camera out
Russia, China warn U.S. over perceived Asia meddling
In strong show of solidarity, global heavyweights wave a collective finger in face of President Obama's Asia policy
Obama on why the U.S. won't "destroy North Korea"
In wide-ranging conversation with Charlie Rose, president also addresses China's military installations on man-made islands in disputed waters
No joking? China propagandists take aim at April Fool's Day
"So-called Western April Fool's Day does not conform to Chinese cultural traditions or socialist core values," state news agency warns
Economy
Security
Society
