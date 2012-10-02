Romney's vice presidential choice
A look at the process and names in the game as Mitt Romney chose Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan to
Romney & Ryan: The first interview
One day after choosing Congressman Paul Ryan as his running mate, presidential candidate Mitt Romney and Rep. Ryan sit down for an interview with CBS News' Bob Schieffer
In race for best debater against Biden, most top VP prospects lag
Portman Has the Edge in Experience and Proven Capacity to Needle
Paul Ryan's Republican National Convention speech
Vice Presidential Nominee Paul Ryan's full speech at the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida
Ryan's first week on the Romney campaign
CBS News political director John Dickerson spoke with Jeff Glor on the effect Paul Ryan has had on the Romney Campaign one week into his position.
Who is Paul Ryan?
A look at the life and career of the congressman, who is now Mitt Romney's running mate in the presidential race
Obama: Ryan has "wrong vision for America"
Stumping in Iowa, president criticizes Romney running mate; Michelle Obama says she welcomes Ryans to the campaign
Romney cautious about Medicare stance in Fla.
Romney stays on economy as he figures out the best way to discuss how his plan will differ from running mate Paul Ryan's
Obama takes on Romney-Ryan in Iowa
On day one of his three-day bus tour of Iowa, President Obama's primary focus was defining Mitt Romney's new running mate, Paul Ryan -- still unknown to many undecided voters. CBS News' Nancy Cordes reports.
Romney, Ryan in swing state push
While presumptive GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney campaigned in Fla., his running mate, Paul Ryan was heckled at the Iowa State Fair. CBS News' Jan Crawford reports.
Paul Ryan: Creature of Washington, GOP "idea man"
Mitt Romney's new running mate is a fiscal and social conservative who relishes detailed policy debates
Paul Ryan's political past
Paul Ryan is a rising star in the Republican party and is well-liked on both sides of the aisle. Chip Reid takes a closer look at the new vice presidential nominee's political past.
Ryan's nomination brings Medicare to center stage
Congressman Paul Ryan's nomination to the GOP ticket has reset the Presidential race and made Medicare one of the major issues in the campaign. Jan Crawford reports.
Ryan adds new vision to Romney campaign
Mitt Romney has tried to make his campaign a referendum on President Obama's failure to improve the economy. In picking Wis. Rep. Paul Ryan as his running mate, the campaign also picks up a referendum on Ryan's controversial ideas about reforming Medicare, reports Bob Schieffer after his interview with the two men.
Mitt Romney campaigns with Paul Ryan
Romney and his new running mate embark on a 4-day bus trip that will take the White House hopefuls to 4 key swing states
Ryan hecklers removed by police
Two women who charged a stage Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan was speaking on at the Iowa State Fair on Monday, were removed by police officers. Ryan said they must not be from Iowa or his home state Wisconsin because people are polite there.
Obama blames Ryan for blocking farm bill
In remarks in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Monday, President Obama singled out vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan as a leader in Congress blocking the farm bill from becoming law.
Talking Paul Ryan pros and cons
CBS News political director John Dickerson talks to Anthony Mason and Rebecca Jarvis about how Paul Ryan could help and hurt the GOP ticket.
Axelrod: Ryan is a "certifiable right-wing ideologue"
David Axelrod, senior advisor to President Obama's reelection campaign, talks to Anthony Mason about Paul Ryan, presumptive GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney's choice for a vice presidential running mate.
Who is Paul Ryan?
As Mitt Romney's running mate Rep. Paul Ryan heads out on his first solo campaign swing, Chip Reid takes a look back on Ryan's life and career leading up to Romney's vice presidential selection.
Romney and Ryan on "saving Medicare"
Chief Washington correspondent Bob Schieffer talks to presumptive GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney and his newly-announced running mate, Paul Ryan about Medicare.
Romney energizes GOP base with Ryan choice
Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) and presumptive GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney have been drawing large crowds at campaign events. CBS News Jan Crawford reports.
An emotional homecoming for Ryan in Wisconsin
At first rally home after being picked to run with Romney, Ryan jokes that the crowd of thousands is made of relatives
Mitt Romney shows new energy after Paul Ryan pick
Out on the trail, Romney is greeted by the largest crowds of his campaign after picking Paul Ryan to run on his ticket
Romney hoping Ryan helps bring home Wisconsin
Obama won Wisconsin in 2008, but Paul Ryan could prove popular enough there to make it challenging