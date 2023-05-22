Facebook Goes Public
A CBSNews.com special report following Facebook's highly-anticipated IPO
Latest
Facebook: 5 years of IPO talk
A look back at Mark Zuckerberg's comments to "60 Minutes" about a Facebook IPO.
Facebook earnings top Wall Street estimates
In a statement, CEO Mark Zuckerberg cut right to the issue on Wall Street's mind: Mobile
Facebook jumps on biggest lock-up expiration day
More than 850 million additional shares in the company have been freed up for sale
The 10 worst IPOs of 2012
Facebook was the most publicized initial public offering flop of the year, but it was far from the weakest market debutante
How Facebook's paid-message plan could backfire
Investor push to quickly boost social network's revenues risks alienating the company's users
Facebook tries "graph search" in play for growth
Social networker's new Web feature could help stem loss of users in North America, open up revenue possibilities
Facebook's first year on Wall Street
A year after its ballyhooed IPO fell to earth with a thud, the social media giant is still trying to regain the trust of investors
Facebook IPO, Mark Zuckerberg's new challenges
The company faces new challenges as it prepares to file for its initial public offering this week
Word on Zuckerberg plans helps Facebook stock
Shares bounce a bit off record low of $17.55 after social media giant says CEO won't sell any Facebook stock for at least a year
Facebook: Nasdaq errors hurt stock for days
Facebook is suggesting that trading problems at the Nasdaq Stock Market contributed to a sharp drop in the company's stock price after its initial public offering
Facebook launches Mideast office in Dubai
Aim is to attract more ad sales by targeting the 45 million users that Facebook says it has across the Middle East and North Africa
Facebook shares continue their slide
Social network's stock price falls yet again to $28.19, continuing its rough start as a public company
Report: Zuckerberg drops off 40 richest list
As Facebook's shares continue their drop, so too does the estimated fortune of the company's famous CEO
Shareholders suing Facebook
Europe's economic slump continues; Facebook faces shareholder lawsuits and Blackberry maker, RIM, announces it will cut its workforce due to quarterly losses. Ashley Morrison reports.
Facebook shares close at new low
Social network's stock price falls to $28.84, continuing its rough start as a public company
Embittered Facebook investors ponder next move
Looking back, some individual investors say they recognize that Facebook's initial $38 stock price was too lofty
Company loses millions in NASDAQ glitch
Knight Capital CEO says his company lost $30 million in NASDAQ's system glitch over Facebook's IPO debut
Report: Morgan Stanley may refund some Facebook investors
The lead investment bank in Facebook's troubled IPO will reportedly compensate retail investors who overpaid when they bought Facebook's stock in Friday's IPO
Facebook may move shares to NYSE
Social networker in talks with New York Stock Exchange officials about moving its listing to the stock market from Nasdaq
Senate panel to review Facebook IPO
Facebook's initial stock offering will be reviewed by the Senate Banking Committee amid allegations that the bank handling the IPO may have provided select clients with a negative assessment of the company
A look back at Facebook's rough IPO
The social media juggernaut hit a rough patch when its stock first went public
Some banks kept quiet on Facebook outlook
Banks backing the offering quietly cutting forecasts; Morgan Stanley analyst only shared cautionary note with select clients
Regulators eye bank's role in Facebook IPO
Morgan Stanley said late Tuesday that it "followed the same procedures for the Facebook offering that it follows for all IPOs"
Start-ups cash in on Facebook's success
Since January, over 3,000 apps have launched on Facebook, and every app gives Facebook a sense for what makes each user tick
Facebook CEO gets married at surprise wedding
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan tied the knot at a small ceremony at his Palo Alto, Calif., home on May, 19, 2012