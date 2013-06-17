Elementary School Rampage
Complete coverage of fatal shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Latest
-
Learning to spot warning signs of potentially troubled students
The education campaign comes after Sandy Hook Promise released a PSA that went viral
-
Feds: Death threats made against Sandy Hook victim's parent
Sandy Hook victim's parent speaks out after federal authorities charge Florida woman with making death threats
-
New Sandy Hook school opens nearly 4 years since massacre
In Newtown, Conneticut, the new Sandy Hook Elementary school was unveiled Friday. It replaces the building that was demolished after the shooting massacre in 2012. Marlie Hall has a look at the school that is giving kids a new start.
-
Newtown takes big step 4 years after Sandy Hook massacre
Mass shooting took lives of 20 kids, 6 educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012
-
Newtown, Conn., teacher resigns after bringing gun to middle school
Jason Adams had a valid permit, but school security detained him when he brought a loaded .45-caliber pistol in a holster to middle school
-
Newtown families say AR-15 maker is "negligent" in lawsuit
The parents of some children that died in the Sandy Hook shooting argue the AR-15 assault rifle is so inherently dangerous, selling it to anyone is negligent
-
Families of Sandy Hook victims sue gunmaker
A judge heard arguments on Monday to decide if a case against the maker of the gun used in the Sandy Hook shooting will go to trial. The families of some of the victims are suing, saying the gunmaker should be held accountable. Michelle Miller has more.
-
Supreme Court rules on states' assault weapons ban
New York and Connecticut banned assault weapons after the Sandy Hook elementary school massacre
-
Gun industry tries to have Sandy Hook lawsuit thrown out
Judge will begin weighing whether Remington Arms should face trial over 2012 elementary school shooting
-
Senate Dems' filibuster for tighter gun laws ends in wee hours
In wake of Orlando mass shooting, handful of lawmakers held Senate floor almost 14 hours, led by Connecticut's Chris Murphy
-
Newtown victim's mom pens open letter to Orlando families
Woman whose six-year-old daughter was killed in Sandy Hook massacre tells of her grief over Orlando mass shooting, offers support, advice
-
Report: Sandy Hook denier launches First Amendment lawsuit
FAU fired James Tracy after he allegedly harassed at least one parent of a child killed in Newtown, demanding they prove their son existed
-
Sandy Hook lawsuit against gun-maker gets trial date
Families of people killed in 2012 massacre, teacher who survived suing maker of rifle used in elementary school shootings
-
New film about Newtown massacre explores trauma, promotes healing
Documentary "Midsummer in Newtown" debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival showcases a story about faith and hope in Newtown, Conn.
-
Judge makes ruling on Newtown lawsuit against gun maker
Families of Sandy Hook victims say the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle is a military weapon and should not have been sold to civilians
-
Judge rules on releasing Newtown shooter's thoughts on serial killers
Judge Carl Schuman overturned a decision made last year by the state Freedom of Information Commission on state police's cache of Adam Lanza material
-
AR-15 gun maker seeks Newtown victim lawsuit dismissal
Families of some of the 20 kids killed at Sandy Hook Elementary say N.C.-based Freedom Group should be liable for "instrument of war" used in massacre
-
College takes action after prof claims Sandy Hook shooting was staged
Massacre of children at Connecticut elementary school wasn't the only mass slaying he questioned
-
Obama gets emotional discussing Sandy Hook shooting
President Obama grew emotional during his remarks on his gun control executive actions when he recalled the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
-
Newtown tragedy families split $1.5M from gunman's mother
The lawsuits said Nancy Lanza failed to properly secure her legally owned Bushmaster AR-15 rifle which her son used to kill 20 kids and 6 teachers
-
Sandy Hook parents assess victories, defeats in gun control mission
United by unspeakable violence, Newtown parents helped found "Sandy Hook Promise" -- a group working to prevent gun violence
-
Sandy Hook parents still fighting for gun reform
It's been three years since a gunman entered an elementary school in Connecticut and killed 20 first graders and six educators. The parents of some of those children continue to fight for better regulations for firearms. As Michelle Miller reports, they've had mixed success.
-
In remembrance of Newtown victims, 26 acts of kindness
Elementary schools in Connecticut and beyond have embraced tradition, but many students are too young to know why
-
Sandy Hook families react to Oregon shooting
Thursday's shooting in Oregon brought back tragic memories for the families of victims from the Sandy Hook massacre. Jim Axelrod spoke with a few of those family members.
-
Families of Newtown shooting victims accept insurance settlement
Families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Newtown, Conn. have won a suit to split the home insurance taken out by the shooter's mother, who was also shot in her sleep. CBSN's Don Dahler reports.