Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby stands accused of sexual assault and faces trial in a Pennsylvania courthouse
Bill Cosby team: Woman says accuser hatched plan to sue
Andrea Constand's lawyer faulted the Cosby team for circulating the woman's statement while jurors were deliberating
Rikki Klieman on Bill Cosby defense strategy, whether he will testify
Bill Cosby's defense lawyers will make their case Monday morning in a Pennsylvania courtroom. The prosecution rested its case Friday after testimony from Cosby's accuser Andrea Constand. Cosby faces three charges of aggravated indecent assault. If convicted, each carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss whether Cosby will take the stand during his trial.
Legal strategies behind the Bill Cosby sex assault trial
Andrea Constand, the key witness in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial, stood by her story over two days of cross-examination. Cosby's defense team tried to reveal inconsistencies in her account based on phone records. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the case.
Jurors begin second day of deliberations in Cosby sex assault trial
Jury deliberates Bill Cosby's fate
Rikki Klieman on jury questions in Cosby trial and defense's strategy
Bill Cosby jury can hear quaalude testimony, not Spanish fly, judge says
Bill Cosby trial: Prosecutors warn jury not to confuse Cosby with beloved TV character
