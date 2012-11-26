Terror in Europe

Brussels bombing survivor on motivation to recover

Terrorists in Belgium killed 32 people in March through attacks at Brussels Airport and a train station. Former professional basketball player Sebastien Bellin was among the wounded at the airport. He was on his way home to his wife and two young daughters in Michigan. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers followed Bellin's story over the past eight months. Bellin joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how he's moving on in his recovery journey.