Terror in Europe
The latest on violence linked to Islamic extremism and the threat of future attacks across the continent
Latest
-
Amid manhunt, Berlin suspect's worrisome past raises questions
Young Tunisian has history of dodging deportation in Europe, and of violence, and police seem to have missed opportunities
-
Berlin market attack: The main suspect still at large
Prosecutors said they released the only person arrested in connection with the attack because of a lack of evidence
-
Berlin truck crash likely "terrorist attack," police say
Police believe truck loaded with steel was deliberately rammed into crowded market, killing 12 people and leaving dozens injured
-
Brussels bombing survivor on motivation to recover
Terrorists in Belgium killed 32 people in March through attacks at Brussels Airport and a train station. Former professional basketball player Sebastien Bellin was among the wounded at the airport. He was on his way home to his wife and two young daughters in Michigan. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers followed Bellin's story over the past eight months. Bellin joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how he's moving on in his recovery journey.
-
The Long Road Home: "48 Hours" Live to Tell
Inside international basketball star-turned-tech entrepreneur Sebastien Bellin’s remarkable eight-month journey of recovery after being nearly killed in the March terrorist attacks in Brussels
-
Brussels bombing survivor's emotional reunion with woman who photographed him after airport attack
Bombing survivor meets the woman who took his photo and posted it online after the attacks at the Brussels airport
-
Reporter photographs "heroes" after Brussels airport terror attack
Ketevan Kardava, a correspondent for the country of Georgia, was checking in for her flight when terrorists detonated two bombs. In one minute, she took 12 photos she calls her “photo heroes.”
-
French authorities thwart major terror plot
French prosecutors say they've broken up a major terror plot. An attack was said to be planned for Paris as early as next week. Elizabeth Palmer has more.
-
Prosecutor: ISIS behind plans for imminent attack on France
ISIS' role in France terror attack plans revealed in wake of arrests in two French cities
-
Brussels terror survivor on finding the will to go on
It's been eight months since terrorists targeted the capital of Belgium. Thirty-two people died in attacks at Brussels Airport and a train station. Among the wounded was former professional basketball player Sebastien Bellin. You rarely get to witness such a personal battle to survive, but Bellin vowed to his family and himself that terrorists would not win, reports Vladimir Duthiers. Here's a preview of Saturday's "48 Hours" special.
-
Officials say "terrorist act" thwarted with arrest of 7
French anti-terrorism police nab suspects in Marseille and Strasbourg days before massive Christmas market due to open
-
Year after Paris attacks, France stuck with "climate of fear"?
As Parisians plead for unity in face of terror, controversial state of emergency may be extended another year
-
Bataclan reopens as Paris observes one-year anniversary of attacks
A year ago Sunday, 130 people were killed in terror attacks across Paris. The Bataclan theatre, which reopened over the weekend, saw the worst of the attacks. Charlie D'Agata has more.
-
"We will not forget them:" Sting honors terror victims at Bataclan reopening
Paris concert hall has been closed since Nov. 13, 2015, terrorist attack that killed 130, left hundreds more injured
-
One year after Paris attacks, music returns to the Bataclan
For the first time since the deadly attacks, the theater will hold a concert to honor the victims with a performance by Sting
-
1 year later, Paris still reeling from deadly terrorist attack
More than 1,700 people have been officially recognized as victims of the horror that unfolded on Nov. 13, 2015, at the Bataclan, Paris cafes and the national stadium
-
Possible organizer of Paris, Brussels attacks named
Investigators believe the same ISIS cell was behind the two attacks that killed a total of 162 people in Europe
-
Is Donald Trump right about getting Tom Brady's vote?
CBS Boston confirms Trump wasn't lying about getting a letter from Bill Belichick, but was he right about getting Tom Brady's vote?
-
High alert for London transport after suspected bomb found
Police destroy "suspected viable Improvised Explosive Device" found on subway train, arrest young man allegedly behind it
-
ISIS bomb plot suspect kills himself in jail cell
Police in Germany under mounting scrutiny following botched raid, and now death of suspected airport bomb plot suspect
-
ISIS suspect reportedly offered refugees cash to protect him
German authorities had info that Syrian man was involved in ISIS plot to attack airports or train stations
-
Syrian nabbed in alleged bomb plot, with help of other refugees
Syrian man who evaded German police for 2 days after failed raid in custody, reportedly after turning to other Syrians for help
-
Police hunt terror suspect after explosives found in raid
German police evacuate some residents in Saxony as they search for Syrian man on "suspicion of preparations for a bomb attack"
-
Terror suspect accused of trying to run down 3 with car
Man who witnesses say shouted "God is great!" in Arabic during alleged attack is not cooperating with police
-
New arrests linked to terror attack that left 86 dead
French authorities were already holding 5 over Bastille Day truck attack in Nice, and now they have 8 more in custody
Highlights
-
New info on Berlin Christmas market attack suspect's worrying past
-
Brussels bombing survivor on motivation to recover
-
French authorities thwart major terror plot
-
Brussels terror survivor on finding the will to go on
-
The Long Road Home: "48 Hours" Live to Tell
-
Bataclan reopens as Paris observes one-year anniversary of attacks
-
What can be done to stop wave of violence?
-
Search for clues after shooting rampage at Munich mall
-
Dozens dead in Nice, France, after Bastille Day attack
-
Still unclear who's behind Nice attack
-
Truck plows into crowd in Nice, France
-
Thousands #PrayForNice after deadly attack in Nice, France
-
Witness describes panic in Nice, France
-
Brussels bombings survivor reunites with daughters
-
U.K. arrests 5 "likely" linked to Brussels attack suspect