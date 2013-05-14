Cleveland abductions
Three young women missing for a decade are discovered after their captor's neighbors hear a cry for
Latest
-
Cleveland kidnapping victims release a memoir
Co-authors Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus were held captive by Ariel Castro for about a decade before 2013 escape
-
Cleveland house of horrors survivors reunite
Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight received courage awards from Ohio Gov. John Kasich
-
Ariel Castro dead in apparent suicide
Castro, who was sentenced for holding three women captive in his Cleveland home for about a decade, is dead in an apparent suicide. He was found hanging in his prison cell shortly after the start of a life plus a 1,000-year sentence. Tino Ramos reports.
-
Cleveland kidnapper apologizes, faces victim in courtroom
Ariel Castro, the man accused of holding three women captive for about a decade, apologized to his victims at his sentencing hearing and said he knows he was wrong. Dean Reynolds reports.
-
Cleveland kidnapper: Ariel Castro receives his sentence from the judge
Ariel Castro was sentenced to life in prison without parole for kidnapping three women and holding them hostage for ten years.
-
Castro: "I'm not a monster"
Ariel Castro - the man who held three women captive for about a decade in his Cleveland home - spoke to the court at his sentencing hearing and said he was not a monster and that he was sick.
-
Cleveland kidnapper gives his full statement to the court
Ariel Castro explains his actions during his sentencing hearing in Cleveland. He said he is not a violent man, but was very ill. He was sentenced to life without parole.
-
Castro: "I'm not trying to make excuses"
Ariel Castro - the man who held three women captive for about a decade in his Cleveland home - spoke to the court at his sentencing hearing about his addiction to pornography.
-
Castro: "I'm not a violent person"
Ariel Castro - the man who held three women captive for about a decade in his Cleveland home - told the court at his sentencing hearing that he is not a violent person.
-
Castro: "I hope they can find it in their hearts to forgive me"
Ariel Castro - the man who held three women captive for about a decade in his Cleveland home - spoke to the court at his sentencing. He apologized to his victims and hoped they can forgive him.
-
Cleveland kidnapping victims speak out for first time
In their first public words since they were rescued, the three kidnapping victims who endured a decade of torture said via YouTube they are getting stronger and are grateful for their families and community. CBS News affiliate WOIO contributes this report.
-
Alleged Cleveland kidnapper pleads not guilty to charges of rape and kidnapping
Ariel Castro has pleaded not guilty to holding three women captive in his Cleveland home for a decade and raping them. Marlie Hall reports.
-
Cleveland police chief praises officers who found missing women
Police chief Michael McGrath praised the effort officers made when rescuing the women from a Cleveland home where they were held in captivity for a decade. Dean Reynolds reports.
-
Cleveland officer, dispatcher describe discovery of missing women
In their own words, a Cleveland police officer and a police dispatcher describe the discovery of Amanda Berry, Michelle Knight and Gina DeJesus inside the Cleveland horror house. Dean Reynolds reports.
-
Amateur video captures Cleveland kidnap victims' rescue
Video captured by a neighbor's cell phone shows the dramatic rescue of the Cleveland kidnap victims. Terrell Brown reports.
-
Freed Cleveland women speak through their lawyer
The three women recently freed after a decade of captivity in Cleveland said through their lawyer they were happy to be home.
-
Video shows police storming Ariel Castro's house
Jasmina Baldrich, 23, happened to witness police entering suspect Ariel Castro's house -- where three women allegedly held captive for nearly a decade -- and started shooting video of it with her cell phone.
-
Police under scrutiny in Cleveland kidnapping case
As the investigation continues in the Cleveland kidnappings, where three women were held captive for nearly a decade, police handling of the case of Michelle Knight is coming under close scrutiny. Terrell Brown reports.
-
5/11: IRS targeted tea party groups starting in 2011; historic national election in Pakistan
The IRS's own inspector found that IRS officials knew agents were targeting tea party groups starting in 2011. This contradicts what the former head of the agency told Congress; and for the first time in Pakistan's history, democratically-elected successors will take over after the five-year term of a civilian government as Pakistanis head to the polls.
-
Timeline: Cleveland missing women case
Follow key events in the disappearances of Amanda Berry, Michelle Knight and Gina DeJesus in Cleveland
-
DNA proves Ohio kidnap suspect is father of captive's child
Authorities released the results of paternity tests for the child who had spent her entire life as a captive in a Cleveland home. Dean Reynolds reports.
-
5/10: IRS admits to singling out tea party groups; On the Road: 33 days as a mother
In a surprise announcement, the IRS apologized for singling out tea party organizations for extra scrutiny in the 2012 election year; and Steve Hartman meets Brenda Gorman and her husband, who adopted 4-year-old Eliana, a child from the Congo with a rare heart condition.
-
5/9: Cleveland kidnapper Ariel Castro in court; Twin principals take on tough Oakland school
Ariel Castro faces four charges of kidnapping and three of rape in the brutal confinement of young women in his first court appearance; and a middle school in Oakland, Calif. hired identical twins to be co-principals. The dual approach has helped improve behavior problems at the school.
-
Cleveland neighbor Charles Ramsey's 911 call
Hear the 911 call placed by Charles Ramsey after he heard screams from behind the door of a Cleveland house where three missing women were found
-
Amanda Berry's 911 call: "I'm free now"
Hear the 911 call placed by Amanda Berry after she escaped from being held against her will for 10 years
Highlights
-
Timeline: Key Events in the Cleveland missing women case
-
Cleveland neighbor Charles Ramsey's 911 call for missing girls
-
Amanda Berry's 911 call for help from Cleveland police: "I'm free now"
-
Will the Cleveland kidnapping victims and their families be able to overcome their traumatic experiences?
-
Who is Cleveland kidnapping suspect Ariel Castro?
-
Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus return home to cheers
-
How did Ariel Castro control the victims?
-
Elizabeth Smart reacts to Cleveland kidnapping
-
Kidnap victims freed in Cleveland