Chipotle incident shines light on takeout food safety

If this week's closing of a Chipotle restaurant in Virginia makes you feel a bit squeamish about eating takeout, there are a few rules of thumb you can follow to help educe your odds of foodborne illness, health experts say.

Chipotle said it shuttered a store in Sterling, Virginia, Monday after a number of customers reported stomach illness.

The chain has been working to bounce back from a series of health scares, including a multi-state E. coli outbreak in the fall of 2015 that prompted the temporary shutdown of dozens of Chipotle restaurants. There was also an unrelated norovirus outbreak in Boston that year where more than 100 customers, including dozens of Boston College students, got sick with the gastrointestinal illness.

The company instituted new food handling policies nationwide to try to prevent a recurrence.

To cut your risk of foodborne illness, you don't need to stop eating out, said Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency room physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. But he recommends following some common-sense practices.

"I see patients on almost a daily basis with foodborne illness. It's quite a common occurrence," Glatter told CBS News.

The culprit is usually an infected employee who hasn't washed their hands and then goes on to prepare food, he said.

To reduce your odds of getting sick, Glatter advises:

Make sure your food passes the smell test. "If in doubt, throw it out. It's not worth days of misery and vomiting or diarrhea," he said.



Don't leave takeout food on the counter then eat it it later. Germs can grow in foods within 2 hours if they're not refrigerated below 40°F.



Make sure the restaurant or food truck you're eating at is up to code. Different areas have different rules. If you're not sure, ask the restaurant to confirm.



Think twice before ordering a sandwich piled with raw sprouts



People who are pregnant, over the age of 65, have a weaker immune system, and children age 5 or under should avoid eating soft French-style cheeses, pates, alfalfa sprouts, unpasteurized juices, undercooked meat or fish, uncooked hot dogs and sliced deli meats — they can be sources of Listeria infections



Wash your hands with hot soapy water before you chow down. It can reduce your risk of getting sick if you touched infected surfaces before a meal.



Skip next-day leftovers, said Glatter, who does not recommend storing and reheating day-old takeout food.



When ordering takeout, opt for busy meal times — not, for example, at 3 in the morning — otherwise you risk eating food that's been sitting out under a food lamp or unchilled for hours.



Each year, about 1 in 6 Americans — 48 million people — get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die due to foodborne diseases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.