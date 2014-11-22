JFK Assassination
A look back at the death of President John F. Kennedy 50 years ago
Kennedy condolence letters published online
Find out what people said to Jackie Kennedy in some of the nearly 800,000 letters she received in the months after the assassination
JFK's personal connection to Army's Green Berets
All of the armed services took part in funeral procession, but none felt a greater loyalty to President John F. Kennedy than the Army's Green Berets
Oswald and the JFK assassination
A look at the man accused of killing President Kennedy
Accused JFK assassin is arrested, then gunned down
Two days after Kennedy's death, CBS News was there when accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was shot at point blank range
JFK assassination: The world mourns
The president's assassination left people shocked and stricken from downtown Dallas to the Vatican
Inside LBJ’s home the night after JFK died
John Dickerson: Johnson was worried about a coup, what he heard on TV, and that a boy named Buddy was good to his girlfriend
Warren Commission kept in dark over meeting with Castro
Five staff members of the Warren Commission say that despite years of criticism, they got it right
Bob Schieffer: Oswald's mom "expressed no remorse" after shooting
On Nov. 22, 1963, Bob Schieffer was a young newspaper reporter when he drove Lee Harvey Oswald's mother to the police station
Jackie wouldn't let go of JFK, first agent to reach president says
Clint Hill, the Secret Service agent who jumped on JFK's limo, remembers telling Robert Kennedy over the phone, "It's as bad as it can get"
Irish cadets recall honor of performing at JFK funeral
President Kennedy was so impressed with the cadets during a visit to Ireland that Jackie Kennedy asked them to perform their solemn salute at his funeral
Civil rights pioneer recalls JFK's call for equal rights
Michelle Miller speaks with civil rights pioneer Andrew Young about the importance of JFK's actions.
JFK's fateful trip to Texas: Then and now
Key locations in President Kennedy's Nov. 1963 trip to Texas, revisited by AP photographer
A nation says goodbye to President Kennedy
A stunned nation watches President Kennedy's solemn funeral procession before he is buried at Arlington National Cemetery
The fateful day in Dallas unfolds
Starting with the first bulletin that three shots had been fired in Dallas, view select videos from CBS News' coverage of the assassination of the 35th president
Beatles slated to be on CBS the night of JFK assassination
Interview with the Beatles scheduled to air on the "CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite" preempted after Kennedy shot
Inside Kennedy reunion ahead of 50th anniversary
JFK family, friends and colleagues gather to remember fallen president; CBS News' Bob Schieffer discusses what the assassination meant to American, how president will be remembered
JFK Commemorations: 50 years after his assassination
Events marking the anniversary are being held around the nation and world
Kennedy's Apollo legacy -- A race worth running
JFK's decision to commit to landing man on moon was a daring, expensive gamble
JFK's body brought to the White House
11/23/63- At 4:40am on Saturday, November 23rd, President John F. Kennedy's body was brought back to the White House. The Navy ambulance carrying the flag draped casket drove through the northwest gate to the north portico.
Lee Harvey Oswald charged with assassinating JFK
11/23/63- Lee Harvey Oswald was formally charged with assassinating President John F. Kennedy. Speaking to reporters outside police headquarters, Oswald said he was not allowed legal representation. When asked if he killed the president, Oswald said, “no, I've not been charged with that.”
Jacqueline Kennedy returns to White House; privacy respected
11/23/13- First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy has returned to the White House with her husband's body and has not left his side since his assassination. Her exact actions unknown as her privacy is being respected in these few quiet hours grief.
JFK spoke of the probability of being assassinated
11/22/63- CBS News correspondent Charles Von Fremd recalls an interview he had with JFK before he was elected president, in which the candidate argued that, “any intelligent sharp shooter, however mad, could gun down the President of the United States if he wanted to badly enough.”
Lee Harvey Oswald: “I did not do it”
11/22/63- 24-year-old Lee Harvey Oswald of Irving, Texas is undergoing questioning in connection with the fatal shooting of President John F. Kennedy. As Oswald was led into police headquarters, he is says to reporters in the hallway, “I did not do it...I did not do it.”
U.N. Observes moment of silence for JFK
11/22/63- United Nations General Assembly President, Dr. Carlos Sosa Rodriquez, called delegates into a brief session of mourning in the wake of the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy. U.N. Secretary General U Thant was also in attendance and paid tribute.
Johnson reassures nation after assassination
Nov. 22, 1963: After getting off Air Force One with the coffin carrying John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson makes his first speech as president less than three hours after being sworn in.