The fight against ISIS
Complete coverage of battle against extremist group in Iraq and Syria
Latest
Scale of ISIS' weapons production revealed as it loses ground
Research group says militants had a "robust and reliable" supply of raw materials for bombs from Turkey into their Iraqi stronghold
U.S. eyes missiles grabbed by ISIS in Syrian town
Russia says situation in ISIS-overrun Palmyra now "stabilized," dismisses U.S. concern over any weapons terror group laid hands on
Ash Carter reassures allies U.S. won't bail on ISIS fight
Defense chief tries to allay allies' fears that Trump might realign American involvement to cooperate with Putin
ISIS takes Palmyra despite Russian bombs
Syrian town had gained much attention under ISIS rule because of the many priceless artifacts destroyed there
U.S. sending more troops to Syria to help war on ISIS
Defense Secretary Ash Carter says more U.S. troops being sent to Syria to help capture key ISIS stronghold
Number of ISIS fighters killed in wars reaches new milestone
ISIS fighters killed by U.S.-led coalition in Iraq and Syria in last two years reaches 50,000, U.S. official says
Gaunt-looking U.K. hostage used in new ISIS propaganda video
Journalist John Cantlie has been used as Western voice to convey terror group's message since capture, which appears to be taking toll on his health
What led to the freeing of 226 Christians from ISIS
Deep inside Syria, a bishop worked to save the lives of more than 200 people -- one of the largest groups of hostages yet documented in ISIS’ war in Syria and Iraq
Police: ISIS shifts focus to soft targets for attacks in Europe
"Indiscriminate attacks have a very powerful effect on the public in general, which is one of the main goals of terrorism: to seriously intimidate a population," Europol says
U.S. military blames human error for mistaken coalition airstrikes in Syria
September coalition air assault reportedly killed dozens of Syrian soldiers; targeters believed they were directing attacks on ISIS fighters
What will Trump's presidency mean for fight against ISIS?
There are now 6,000 U.S. troops in Iraq, supporting 40,000 Iraqi fighters in the battle for Mosul -- an offensive criticized by Donald Trump
Syrian government retakes key parts of Aleppo
The Syrian government has advanced deeper into Aleppo, reclaiming several key districts from rebel forces. CBSN's Meg Oliver has the latest details.
Israeli military kills 4 ISIS militants in Syria
Israeli aircraft struck a machine gun-mounted vehicle inside Syria after militants opened fire on a military patrol on the Israeli side
Death toll rises in ISIS' deadliest attack in Iraq in months
ISIS claims responsibility for car bombing outside Iraq capital that appears to have targeted bus with Iranian pilgrims
Prosecutor: ISIS behind plans for imminent attack on France
ISIS' role in France terror attack plans revealed in wake of arrests in two French cities
1st U.S. troop killed in Syria dies on Thanksgiving
President Obama only acknowledged small deployment of American special forces to war-torn country, to join ISIS fight, a year ago
Baghdad car bomb kills scores, including dozens of Iranians
ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, which police and hospital officials said wounded 45
Group warns ISIS could hit advancing troops with chemical weapons
Experts say Mosul, where 1 million civilians still thought to be trapped, was epicenter of militant's chemical weapons program
Relentless bombing decimates Syria's largest city
In Syria, the Assad regime, with the help of Russia, is systematically destroying much of its largest city. Rebel-held eastern Aleppo is staggering under the worst bombing of the civil war, now in its sixth year. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Can president-elect Trump follow through on ISIS?
President-elect Donald Trump will soon be calling the shots in the fight against ISIS, but can he follow through on his campaign promises?
Wannabe ISIS fighters get their punishment in Minnesota case
Men convicted for roles in plot to travel to Syria to fight for Islamic State of Iraq and Syria
Pushing into Mosul, troops find traps, kids hurt and heritage destroyed
Slow progress for special forces moving into ISIS territory from east, as militants keep up a desperate fight
Some Minn. ISIS friends getting harsher sentences
One of the nine Minnesota Somali friends convicted of trying to join ISIS abroad said he was glad he was pulled off the plane
Iraqi troops find hungry civilians in Mosul
Soldiers turning their own rations over to civilians as they clear ISIS from neighborhoods in fierce battle