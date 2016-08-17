Protests over police violence
Several high-profile cases involving police-related deaths have sparked protests and debate nationwide about law enforcement and race relations
Latest
Chicago sergeant stripped of powers after deadly shooting
Police sergeant says victim, Kajuan Raye, brandished gun but police haven't found weapon; Raye's relatives say he wasn't armed
Ambushes against police officers skyrocket in 2016
There have been more targeted attacks on police in 2016 than any other year for the past 20 years. Over the past week, six officers were attacked in multiple cities across the country - including an officer in Idaho who had to react quickly. Don Dahler has more.
Minnesota cop charged in Philando Castile shooting death
Officer Jeronimo Yanez has been charged with second-degree manslaughter for shooting and killing Philando Castile at a traffic stop in St. Paul, Minnesota, last July -- an incident that was live-streamed on Facebook by his girlfriend. CBS News' Jamie Yuccas reports.
Baton Rouge officer sues prominent Black Lives Matter activist
Officer claims he was injured during a protest after a deadly police shooting in July; officer says he was struck in the face by a rock or a piece of concrete
Anthem singer: NBA team gave me the boot over what I was wearing
Sevyn Streeter was scheduled to sing before Philadelphia 76ers' season opener until minutes before showtime
N.Y. woman wrote about police killings before officer killed her
In searing, eloquent essay on living with schizophrenia, Deborah Danner agonized over deaths of mentally ill people like her at hands of police
Police chief leader sorry for historical racial abuse
Terrence Cunningham, president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, said police have historically been a face of oppression
Study finds many police break law on reporting police shootings
Texas and California are the only states to require police report all in-custody deaths, but local departments failed to do so hundreds of times
Graphic video released of police shooting of Charlotte man
Keith Scott's death last month led to days of sometimes violent protests; friends, kin say motorcycle wreck had left him mentally impaired
Activists demand answers after fatal LAPD shooting
LAPD being pressured by activists to publicly name the officers involved in the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old black man near his home
L.A. teen shot dead by cops running away, witnesses say
Witnesses say 18-year-old Carnell Snell Jr. had his hands up when he was shot and killed on his own block; protesters gather
Man with knife dead after struggle with California police
Southern California police officers called to apartment following reports of disturbance
Protests over police shooting near San Diego grow more violent
For 3rd straight night, angry demonstrators hit streets of El Cajon demanding release of video showing killing of unarmed black man
Apparent Trump backer causes ruckus at protest of police shooting
Man claims he was beaten, chased during second day of demos after unarmed black man was fatally shot by cop in San Diego suburb
Graphic video released of police shooting of autistic boy
A Louisiana judge released graphic police video Wednesday from last November when two deputies opened fire on a car and inadvertently killed a six-year-old autistic boy. The officers have been charged with murder. The video may be disturbing for some viewers. David Begnaud reports.
Police kill unarmed black man with mental disability
Two officers in El Cajon, California, have been put on administrative leave after shooting and killing an unarmed black man. His family says he was mentally ill. CBS News' Mireya Villarreal has the details.
Charlotte police says body cameras could put some officers at risk
Dashcam, body cam videos released by police fail to show exactly what led to fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott
Angry crowd gathers at scene of SoCal police shooting
Man dies after being shot in San Diego suburb of El Cajon; police deny he had his hands up and say video shows he didn't
Little girl's plea to Charlotte council brings tears
Protesters are now calling on Charlotte police chief and mayor to step down as residents lash out over police shooting
Charlotte mayor lifts curfew on the city after days of protests
Midnight to 6 a.m. curfew has been in effect since Thursday after the protests in Charlotte turned violent, and National Guardsmen have been stationed throughout downtown each night
"He lit up a room": Funeral held for Ohio boy, 13, shot by police
Tyre King was shot multiple times by a white officer, and police have said King was carrying a BB gun
Charlotte police release video of Keith Scott shooting
In the dascham footage, police can be heard saying "drop the gun, drop the gun."
Why are protests violent in Charlotte but not Tulsa?
Two controversial police shootings in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Charlotte, North Carolina have led to strikingly different protests. In Tulsa, protests have been largely peaceful. In Charlotte things have turned violent at times. Alexis McGill Johnson, executive director of the Perception Institute, joins CBSN to explain the contrast.
Charlotte man's wife releases video of deadly encounter
Video recorded by wife of 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott shows moments surrounding police shooting
MLB player punished for disparaging Charlotte, Obama tweets
Seattle Mariners examined "all of our options" regarding reserve catcher Steve Clevenger's standing with team
Protests
