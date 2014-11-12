Hollywood Film Awards
Glitzy ceremony marks the start of Hollywood awards season
Latest
-
Hollywood Film Awards 2015
The 19th annual gala brought together Hollywood's elite to honor performances from this year's movies
-
2015 Hollywood Film Awards winners
Some of Hollywood's biggest stars took home honors Sunday night at the James Corden-hosted gala
-
Eddie Redmayne on playing Stephen Hawking
Redmayne told "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King how he got into character as the brilliant physicist battling ALS
-
"Top Five" actor and director Chris Rock on "black fame"
The actor says he created the movie "'cause being famous as a black guy is a little different than being famous as a white guy"
-
"Foxcatcher" cast dishes on filming experience
"It was like a flower that blooms in the desert where no water exists," Steve Carell says
-
Backstage at the Hollywood Film Awards
Stars pose with their prizes and mingle behind the scenes at the 18th annual Hollywood Film Awards
-
Shailene Woodley on acting: It just pulls at me
"The Fault in Our Stars" actress shares about her career and leaving a distinctive mark on Hollywood's coming-of-age role
-
Julianne Moore: "A mouse chewing through a wall"
While Moore describes her career as incremental, it has enabled her to play an extensive canvas of characters including her latest roles in "Still Alice" and "The Hunger Games"
-
Michael Keaton on "Birdman" success
The former "Batman" actor told "CBS This Morning" co-host Charlie Rose that he doesn't mind if you call his latest role a comeback
-
Hollywood Film Awards 2014 show highlights
See the stars onstage at the 18th annual awards ceremony, broadcast for the first time on TV on CBS
-
Hollywood Film Awards 2014 top moments, highlights
Some of the film industry's biggest stars stepped out Friday night to help kick off glitzy awards season
-
Hollywood Film Awards 2014 red carpet
Stars step out for the 18th annual awards ceremony, being broadcast live from Hollywood on CBS
-
Hollywood Film Awards 2014 winners
Friday's gala honors some of the biggest names in cinema
-
What you'll see at the 2014 Hollywood Film Awards
Queen Latifah will host the CBS event, with A-list stars, including Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie and Chris Rock scheduled to attend
-
Queen Latifah on career and hosting the Hollywood Film Awards
Queen Latifah will host the Hollywood Film Awards, broadcasted for the first time on television on CBS. Carter Evans reports on how she has the "cred" and the sense of humor to emcee the show.
-
Michael Keaton returns to spotlight in "Birdman"
The actor portrays a washed-up actor in the black comedy. Keaton sits down with Charlie Rose and talks about his new film ahead of the Hollywood Film Awards.
-
More stars tapped for 2014 Hollywood Film Awards
Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp and Jennifer Lopez have joined a growing list of stars attending the awards ceremony airing on CBS
-
Eddie Redmayne on learning to be Stephen Hawking
Actor said to properly portray the renowned theoretical physicist in "The Theory of Everything," he had to create his own process to master the role
-
Shailene Woodley on "The Fault in Our Stars"
With the Hollywood Film Awards beginning the official launch of the award season, Norah O'Donnell caught up with "The Fault in Our Stars" actress Shailene Woodley. The party will be broadcast on television for the first time ever on CBS.
-
First group of Hollywood Film Award attendees announced
The awards show hosted by Queen Latifah will be broadcast for the first time ever Nov. 14 on CBS
-
Queen Latifah will host the Hollywood Film Awards
This year will be the first that the awards show is broadcast on live TV
-
Hollywood Film Awards to make TV debut
"CBS This Morning" co-anchors Charlie Rose, Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell will host a special post-show
-
Oscar hopefuls step out at Hollywood Film Awards
Matthew McConaughey, Sandra Bullock, Jake Gyllenhaal, Julia Roberts and Harrison Ford among the honorees at the annual ceremony
-
Hollywood Film Awards 2013
Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Sandra Bullock, Jake Gyllenhaal and Harrison Ford among the honorees at the first awards ceremony of the season
-
Sandra Bullock honored at Hollywood Film Awards
"Gravity" star Sandra Bullock lands award, plus Colin Farrell picks up an honor in New York. Suzanne Marques has that and more in today's Eye on Entertainment.
Highlights
-
Hollywood Film Awards 2015
-
Backstage at the Hollywood Film Awards
-
Hollywood Film Awards 2014 show highlights
-
Hollywood Film Awards 2014 top moments and highlights
-
Hollywood Film Awards 2014 red carpet
-
Hollywood Film Awards 2014 winners
-
Queen Latifah on career and hosting the Hollywood Film Awards
-
Hollywood Film Awards to make TV debut on CBS this November