Eye On Apps

Beauty apps to keep you looking sharp
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but that doesn't mean we can't have a little fun with hair and makeup. CBSNews.com's technology editor Chenda Ngak shares her favorite beauty apps.
Apps to get your garden growing
Spring is here and flowers are starting to bloom. CBSNews.com's technology editor Chenda Ngak rounds up cool gardening apps for hobbyists and green thumbs alike.
Brain training mobile apps to feed your mind
Your brain is a muscle that needs exercise. CBSNews.com’s technology editor rounds up the best brain training mobile apps.
Cool new mobile games
If you’re stuck indoors, mobile games can keep you entertained. CBSNews.com’s technology editor Chenda Ngak rounds up some of the best new games to download now.
Photo-sharing apps with a twist
Photo-sharing apps are sizzling hot, but there are so many. CBSNews.com’s technology editor Chenda Ngak rounds up some cool new apps.
Apps for fans of Sochi 2014 Olympic Games
If you don’t have a front-row seat to the Winter Olympics, mobile apps can keep you in the loop. CBSNews.com’s technology editor Chenda Ngak rounds up some great apps for following the Games.
Dating apps that are flying under the radar
Match.com and OK Cupid aren’t the only dating apps around. CBSNews.com’s technology editor Chenda Ngak discovers some lesser-known apps for finding love and planning dates.
Apps for mindful living and meditation
Mobile devices do not have to be a distraction. CBSNews.com's technology editor Chenda Ngak shares some apps to help you get centered.
Mobile apps to track movement, heartbeats and sleeping
Having trouble keeping track of your health? CBSNews.com's technology editor Chenda Ngak shares some apps that can help you monitor your sleeping patterns, heart rate and exercise.
