Charleston shooting
Latest news on the deadly rampage at a historic Charleston, S.C. church
Latest
Dylann Roof trial verdict: Guilty
A jury convicted Dylann Roof in racially motivated slayings of nine black church members, and jurors will reconvene on Jan. 3rd to determine if he will face the death penalty
Accused Charleston church shooter's lawyers call no witnesses during trial
Lawyers for Dylann Roof rested their case without calling any witnesses after a judge ruled they could not present evidence about his mental health
Prosecutors detail months leading up to Charleston church massacre
Through a dozen witnesses, federal prosecutors reconstructed the activities of Dylann Roof in the months leading up to night he allegedly went on a rampage at a Charleston church
Dylann Roof's confession, journal detail racist beliefs
Prosecutors are using Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof’s own words to portray him as a cruel angry racist
Dylann Roof laughed during church slaying confession to FBI
Dylann Roof's confession during FBI questioning played for first time at Charleston church shooting trial
Accused church shooter's lawyer sparks loud objections at trial
Dylann Roof's federal death penalty trial gets underway in deadly Charleston church shooting
Judge allows Dylann Roof flip-flop on lawyers at trial
Alleged Charleston church shooter will only represent himself during the sentencing phase, when the state will seek his death
Dylann Roof to represent himself in church shooting trial
Dylann Roof, the South Carolina man charged with murdering 9 people at a historic black church in Charleston last year, will represent himself in court. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid has the latest.
Alleged Charleston church shooter to defend himself
Dylann Roof told by judge his decision to act as his own lead attorney is "unwise," but the alleged shooter presses ahead in court
Charleston church shooting suspect found competent to stand trial
Dylann Roof accused of killing of nine black worshippers at South Carolina church
Murder trial on hold as S.C. church shooter undergoes competency hearing
Dylann Roof, who killed nine people at the historic Mother Emanuel AME Church, faces 33 federal charges in deadly church shooting
Jury selection postponed in Charleston church shooting
Last-minute request from defense lawyers delays the selecting of jurors in trial where prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty
S.C. church massacre exposed flaw in FBI background check system
The flaw allowed accused Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof to pass his background check
Man accused of attacking alleged church shooter gets good news
Authorities say Dwayne Stafford attacked accused Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof in jail shower
Accused gunman in S.C. church rampage attacked in jail shower
Dylann Roof faces charges in shooting deaths of 9 black parishioners at Charleston church
Accused Charleston church gunman's lawyers challenge death penalty
Dylann Roof's lawyers fighting feds' intention to try for death penalty against him, saying it's unconstitutional
New developments in Charleston church shooting case
Lawyers for Dylann Roof say they want federal judge, not jury, to decide death penalty trial; prosecutors oppose the move
Mural honors victims of the Charleston church shootings
Police say the attack by 21-year-old Dylann Roof, who faces nine counts of murder in state court and dozens of federal charges, was racially motivated
Charleston church under fire for mass shooting payouts
Less than half of total donated to Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church is going to family members of victims
Court papers: Friend of accused Charleston church shooter to plead guilty
Plea agreement signed by federal prosecutors shows that Joey Meek has agreed to plead guilty to lying to authorities and failure to report a crime
Theater gunman thanks man accused of S.C. black church shooting
In a handwritten journal, the Louisiana movie theater shooter thanked Dylann Roof, who is accused of killing nine black people in an S.C. church
Stephen Colbert on his reaction to the Charleston church shooting
The "Late Show" host reflects on the deadly shooting at an historic black church in Charleston, the town where he grew up
Chilling police 911 logs reveal horror of Charleston church shooting
"So many people dead, I think" says caller whose husband was among the murdered in massacre inside Charleston church
Federal trial delayed for accused Charleston church shooter
Dylann Roof faces dozens of federal charges, including hate crimes, stemming from the June 17 shootings
$2.5 million to go to church, families of Charleston shooting victims
The fund, established after the June 17 shootings, received donations from 6,500 people from all fifty states
Highlights
Judge allows alleged Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof to defend himself in court
Confederate flag comes down in South Carolina
John Dickerson on President Obama’s Charleston eulogy
Woman removes Confederate flag in front of S.C. Statehouse
One week after murders, Bible study resumes in Charleston
South Carolina mourns
Obama sings "Amazing Grace"
Charleston victim to gunman: "Why are you doing this?"
Charleston shooting
NAACP president: Church mass shooting is a "soulless act"
Obama on Charleston: America must reckon with gun violence, race
The Victims
Charleston shooting victims laid to rest
-
-
Mourners pay tribute to Rev. Clementa Pinckney
South Carolina church shooting victims
The Rev. Clementa Pinckney described as "irreplaceable"
Charleston shooting victims include "brilliant" pastor, recent college grad
Church pastor killed in Charleston massacre was a "bridge builder," "family man"
The Suspect
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
What we know about suspect Dylann Storm Roof, 21