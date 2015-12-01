Syrian refugees
Millions of refugees have been fleeing the conflict in Syria, in search of safe harbor in neighboring countries, Europe and North America
Latest
-
Refugees face miserable conditions in northern Syria
CBS News' Holly Williams visited a Syrian refugee camp, and people there say they have nothing but mud
-
Ship captain convicted of manslaughter in sinking that killed 700
April 2015 disaster in Mediterranean was one of migrant crisis' worst tragedies, and now 2 men will serve time for causing it
-
More than 4,500 died or vanished crossing Mediterranean this year
4 shipwrecks in just the last couple days make 2016 the deadliest year on record as the refugee and migrant crisis spirals out of control
-
Displaced residents of "the jungle" face a new displacement
Thousands of refugees and migrants line up with their few possessions to be relocated from fetid, makeshift camp near France's door to Britain
-
One thing leaps out about Syrian refugees entering U.S.
80 percent of those who came in over past year were kids, State Dept. says; many got right down to hitting the books
-
Syrian refugees give tours of Berlin with a twist
“Where so many people are only talking about the 'floods' or 'waves' of refugees," non-profit offers chance to see city from different perspective
-
Dentists blast U.K. pol's idea to verify age of migrant kids
Conservative lawmaker David Davies says some migrant children being allowed in "don't look like children," suggests dental X-rays
-
Grim work identifying 800 bodies that are "nobody's business"
As volunteers separate badly decomposed remains and record details, officials say toll from 2015 migrant boat tragedy highest to date
-
Texas makes big change on helping refugees resettle in U.S.
Move follows recent White House announcement that U.S. will strive to take in 110,000 refugees from around the world next year
-
Germany taps tech to help refugees fit in
Sites and apps are popping up to help refugees learn the language, navigate the country and meet locals
-
King Abdullah II explains why Jordan took millions of Syrian refugees
Almost 1.5 million Syrian refugees have crossed into the neighboring kingdom of Jordan. The country does not have oil wealth, like some Middle Eastern countries, and its water supply is limited. In this "60 Minutes" preview, Scott Pelley speaks with with Jordan's King Abdullah II.
-
Migrants packed into "bottom of the boat, in the fridge" die in Mediterranean
Officials say at least 162 bodies recovered from doomed boat, including many women and children, but hundreds still missing
-
Boy's heartfelt letter to Obama on refugees: "He will be our brother"
A 6-year-old's letter to President Obama is going viral after thousands shared his heartfelt request to have Omar Daqneesh, the Syrian boy whose picture also went viral after an air strike, live with him. CBSN's Reena Ninan and DeMarco Morgan have more.
-
U.N., U.S. hold parallel summits to address migrant crisis
Officials say meetings meant to "harness the political will" of U.N. members, and to bridge gap between cash they have, and cash they need
-
Dozens killed as packed boat sinks in Mediterranean
Egyptian officials say vessel carrying 600 from Africa, Middle East capsized north of Cairo
-
Syria cut in two by civil war
Aleppo is divided in two between the government and its armed opposition. One side of Aleppo is starving. Trucks that were supposed to bring food and medicine to rebel-held neighborhoods are still blocked off in spite of the ceasefire. Meanwhile, across town, people are enjoying the small pleasures of normal life. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
-
Far-right groups, migrants clash as tensions flare
Dozens of police break up asylum-seekers, far-right activists clashing in German, journalist injured on Greek island covering similar incident
-
50 million kids have fled their homes; "people just like you"
Mounting pressure on world leaders ahead of summits, UNICEF paints staggering picture of children living the refugee and migrant crisis
-
Aylan Kurdi's dad: "Nobody's doing anything"
Year after he lost most of his family on perilous journey to escape Syria, Abdullah Kurdi laments as "the dying goes on"
-
A year after heartbreaking photo, migrants still risking the Mediterranean Sea
A drowned tot caught the eyes and hearts of the world; more than 3,000 migrants are feared drowned this year
-
Thousands of migrants rescued off Libyan coast
Italian naval ships and vessels from non-government groups rescued thousands of migrants off the Libyan coast, in latest surge in the desperate attempts to flee to Europe
-
U.S. takes in 10,000th Syrian refugee
The U.S. has reached its target week of taking in 10,000 Syrian war refugees in a year-old resettlement program. CBS News' Margaret Brennan discusses on CBSN.
-
10,000th Syrian refugee to reach U.S. this week
Resettlement program has become an issue in the presidential campaign; U.S ambassador to Jordan insists refugees are thoroughly screened
-
Refugee swimmer makes history in Olympic pool
Yusra Mardini once swam for her life when she fled Syria -- now she's swimming to fulfill her dreams
-
U.S. poised to hit Obama's goal of receiving10,000 Syrian refugees
Obama will soon head to the UN to urge world leaders to admit more refugees and up funding for relief groups
