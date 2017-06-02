This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 4)

HOST: Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: HIV/AIDS, 36 years later

In 1981 an infectious disease researcher at the National institutes of Health started noticing reports that clusters of gay men were being diagnosed with infections that were highly unusual in younger people. It would take a few years before the medical community identified HIV which, left unchecked, can develop into the deadly syndrome known as AIDS.

Today, treatments and preventive measures have changed expectations about the disease -- and, in the eyes of some, caused undue casualness about prevention. Rita Braver reports.

ALMANAC: The first shopping cart

On June 4, 1937, Sylvan Goldman rolled out a wheeled device for customers at an Oklahoma City supermarket. Jane Pauley reports.

Birmingham Museum of Art

ART: Kerry James Marshall

Kerry James Marshall's trademark style has catapulted him into the stratosphere of the art world. A 35-year retrospective featuring 72 of his works is now at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. His figures aren't just black; they are jet black -- bold, proud, undeniably black. And while his work may deal with grief, injustice and loss, for the most part Marshall focuses on everyday life: picnics and street scenes, daily rituals, and quiet moments -- a window into a world rarely represented in fine art.

"We're used to hearing narratives of trauma, tragedy, disenfranchisement, pain, suffering," Marshall told correspondent Alex Wagner. "Few of the stories that normalize the everyday life of people who are not always experiencing trauma 24/7. And I think those things need to be represented as well as anything else that we read about in the newspaper or we see on the news."

Brigitte Lacombe

ON BROADWAY: "A Doll's House, Part 2"

When last we left off with Nora Helmer in Henrik Ibsen's landmark 1879 drama, "A Doll's House," she had had an awakening -- and exited her marriage and family with the slam of a door. Now she's back, in the Tony-nominated "A Doll's House, Part 2." Mo Rocca talks with playwright Lucas Hnath and the cast (including Laurie Metcalf, Chris Cooper and Jayne Houdyshell) about this continuation of the story of a woman awakened, and the mess she left behind in her journey toward self-discovery.

THIS AND THAT: Legal cookies and more

"Sunday Morning" follows up on recent stories and viewer mail.



SPORTS: The Race to Alaska

Luke Burbank checks out a celebrated 750-mile race featuring human-powered sailing vessels.

CBS News

COMEDY: Golden Boys

Comedy titans Norman Lear, Carl Reiner and Dick Van Dyke are a collective 280 years old, earning them starring roles in the new HBO documentary, "If You're Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast." Tracy Smith reports.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

MUSIC: Roger Waters: Still tearing down walls

The former member of the rock group Pink Floyd kicked off his latest solo tour this week. The "Us + Them Tour" is as spectacular and technically challenging as his previous concerts -- and it may be the 73-year-old musician's last lap.

Roger Waters talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about his history with Pink Floyd, going solo, and the value of protest music.

To hear "Déjà vu," from Waters' new album, "Is This the Life We Really Want?," click on the video player below.

COMMENTARY: Exclamation points are over-used!!!!!!

"Sunday Morning" contributor Faith Salie says the escalation in exclamation needs to be taken down a notch -- period.



CALENDAR: Week of June 5

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE UP CLOSE: Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument

