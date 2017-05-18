This week on "Sunday Morning": "By Design" (May 21)

CBS' "Sunday Morning" and host Jane Pauley head to Amsterdam for a special edition, "By Design," to be broadcast May 21.

Pauley anchors from locations across Amsterdam and reports on the Netherlands' rich history of art and design, food, wooden shoes, and their famed tulips.

The annual design-themed broadcast will feature a wealth of stories touching on all aspects of design -- from Tracy Smith's sitdown with pop star-turned-fashion maven Jessica Simpson, to Seth Doane's look at the history and enduring appeal of Italy's Vespa scooter.

From London, Mark Phillips will look into why the thatched roof is making a comeback; Anthony Mason reports on carmaker BMW's annual program of commissioning a top artist to paint a signature car; and Conor Knighton travels to Warroad, Minnesota, the home of Marvin Windows.

Also, Lee Cowan talks with a couple who built a home of floating islands in the Pacific Northwest; Nancy Giles weighs in on all of the silly things she's bought over the years thanks to television commercials; and Mo Rocca profiles the Atlanta-based inventor who created the Supersoaker and Nerf gun toys.

Pauley also sits down with Tony nominated-actress Bette Midler, who is now in a re-designed Broadway production of "Hello, Dolly!"

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

