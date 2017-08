August 27, 2017, 10:12 AM | In 1975 Herve Poulain, a racing enthusiast and art lover, persuaded artist Alexander Calder to paint German automaker BMW's entry at Le Mans. The idea took off. The most recent entry in BMW's Art Car series was painted by California conceptual artist John Baldessari, who showed Anthony Mason how to create some very fast art. Originally broadcast on May 21, 2017.