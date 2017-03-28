Sarah Paulson wants to play Donald Trump on "American Horror Story"

Sarah Paulson is the latest actor to step up and put her hat in the ring to play Donald Trump.

Paulson told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’d like to play Donald Trump,” as she talked about the upcoming season of the hit series “American Horror Story.”

The next season of “AHS” will center on the 2016 election.

“‘American Horror Story’ is going to be about the election that we just went through. And what I’m interested in doing is not just the obvious, single-minded point of view but rather express all sides of that equation,” creator Ryan Murphy said. “And then all of the stuff that I’m developing now is going to be about illuminating and highlighting people who don’t have a voice in our culture -- people who are ignored by the current administration and who are afraid and feel terrorized that their lives are going to be taken away.”

That doesn’t mean Mr. Trump and Hillary Clinton will definitely be characters on the show. Murphy, who has always kept “AHS” details close to his vest, has only said that “maybe” there will be a character based on Mr. Trump -- but the presidential candidates will not be the focus of the show.