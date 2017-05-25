Queen Elizabeth visits young Manchester bombing victims

Queen Elizabeth surprised young victims of the Manchester bombing at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on Thursday. A head nurse took the queen in to meet children who were hurt during the attack that killed 22 people on Monday.

She met with nursing staff, pediatric doctors and surgeons who were treating victims and supporting their families in Manchester, said the Royal Family's official Twitter account.

The queen told patient Evie Mills, 14, from Harrogate, and her parents,"It's dreadful. Very wicked. To target that sort of thing," reports the Telegraph.

The queen spoke with Millie Robson, 15, from County Durham, and her parents at the hospital. Robson wore an Ariana Grande t-shirt when the queen came to her hospital room, and the queen asked her if she enjoyed the concert before the attack. Robson told the queen she won two VIP passes and met the global superstar backstage, per the Telegraph.

Queen Elizabeth told Robson's father David of the attack, "It's not something you expect at all."

The queen also met with Amy Barlow, from Rawtenstall, and her mom, Kathy.

Monday's suicide terror attack killed several teenagers and children. The youngest victim who died was 8-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, who was leaving the show Monday night when the attack happened at Manchester Arena.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing in a generic statement posted online. The bomber was 22-year-old Salman Abedi, who was known to British authorities prior to the attack.

