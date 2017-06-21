Prince Harry: No one in royal family wants to be king or queen

The new generation of the British Royal Family -- Prince William, Duchess Catherine and Prince Harry -- are "modernizing" the throne, Prince Harry said in an interview -- but the 32-year-old said no one in the family wants to be king or queen.

In an interview with Newsweek magazine Wednesday, Harry said the monarchy exists "for the greater good of the people .. Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don't think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time."

Harry's father, Prince Charles, is first in line for the throne, while William is second. Harry, once third in line, is now fifth in line for the throne behind William's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Harry admitted that when he was in his early 20s, he "didn't want to be in the position I was in, but I eventually pulled my head out of the sand, started listening to people and decided to use my role for good."

In another interview with the Mail on Sunday, Harry said he considered leaving the life of a royal but changed his mind largely because of his loyalty to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself," he told the newspaper.

Harry told Newsweek that when he was 28, under the advice of his brother, he sought professional help. Now, he says, maintaining a "ordinary life" is a priority.

"Thank goodness I'm not completely cut off from reality," Harry said. "People would be amazed by the ordinary life William and I live. I do my own shopping ... Even if I was king, I would do my own shopping."

He praised his grandmother, who, at 91 years old, is passing on some of her duties to her grandchildren. Harry said she has been "fantastic" in letting them choose what they want to do.

Earlier this year, Harry, William and Catherine released a video where the brothers said they didn't talk about their mother's death for a long time. The trio have recently made mental health awareness their signature issue, and they launched a campaign called Heads Together to shatter the stigma around mental illness.

Although the 20th anniversary of the death of Harry's mother, Princess Diana, will be in August, Harry says he can remember that time in his life clearly. Seven days after her death, Harry, William, Prince Charles, their grandfather, Prince Philip, and uncle, Earl Spencer, walked in a procession behind her coffin through the streets of London -- an experience, Harry said, no child should experience.

"I don't think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don't think it would happen today," Harry said.

In an interview with "CBS This Morning" in 2016, he said he hoped it would make his mother proud.

"What do you think your mother, Princess Diana, would think about what you've done here for veterans?" co-host Norah O'Donnell asked him.

"I'd hope she'd be incredibly proud," Harry said. "I hope she'd be sitting up there having her own little party and looking down thinking what we've achieved because it's a massive team effort. What we've achieved is absolutely brilliant."