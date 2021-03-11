Disaster in Japan
Complete coverage of the massive earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan on March 11, 2011
Latest
Radiation from Japan's nuclear disaster detected on Oregon shores
Seawater samples indicate radiation from the Fukushima, but at extremely low levels deemed not harmful to humans or the environment
Fukushima meltdown apology: "It was a cover-up"
TEPCO Power Co. boss admits his predecessor ordered staff to hide the looming disaster, but was it a crime?
Japanese woman breaks silence on Fukushima-related cancer
Near-silence about disease highlights fears of thyroid-cancer patients from disaster area about being "nail that sticks out"
Japan switches on ice wall to pen radioactive leaks
Decontamination of Fukushima nuke plant damaged by 2011 earthquake and tsunami may hinge of the success of the wall
Japan marks 5th anniversary of devastating tsunami and earthquake
2011 disaster killed more than 18,000 people, devastated coastline that has still not been fully rebuild
5 years on, Japan nuke plant still leaking radioactive water
And company that owns the crippled Fukushima facility says work to staunch the flow will take almost as long again
Japan confirms Fukushima worker has developed cancer
Man who worked at other plants before helping clean up after 2011 disaster is being compensated for radiation-induced illness
Japanese city shaves mountain to avoid future tsunamis
After suffering enormous damage from the 2011 tsunami, Rikuzentakata has devised a plan to make its city stand taller -- literally
Sister city to the rescue
When the residents of Fort Bragg, Calif., saw their sister city in Japan devastated by the tsunami, they started fundraising. Former Mayor Lindy Peters says 6,000 people raised over $160,000.
Sister cities after the tsunami
The March tsunami destroyed the Japanese town of Otsuchi, but not its bond to the town of Fort Bragg, CA, which is determined to help save its sister. Bob Simon reports.
200-year-old soy sauce plant's tsunami survival story
Michihiro Kono wouldn't let the natural disaster that swept away so much in Japan destroy his family's business, but he needed a lot of help
Years after disaster, Japan to restart two nuclear reactors
Three and a half years later after an earthquake and tsunami caused nuclear disaster in Japan, inspectors have cleared two reactors to go back online. Operators of Japan’s Sendai nuclear plant boosted protections against earthquakes and tripled the height of its tsunami seawall. Seth Doane reports.
Japan's cautious creep back toward nuclear power
The nation overwhelmingly fears it, and all 48 reactors remain silent after Fukushima disaster, but gov't getting very close to flipping the switch
Japan struggles in cleanup of Fukushima meltdown
The cost of cleaning up the mess caused by Japan’s nuclear disaster is adding up. And, as Seth Doane reports, Japan doesn’t have enough room to store the millions of tons of radioactive soil that has been scraped up.
Three years later, Fukushima radiation leaves towns eerily empty
In Futaba, Shuichi Saito has to suit up to protect himself from radiation every time he goes home
Japan inches toward restarting a nuclear plant
All the nation's 48 reactors shut down after still-lingering Fukushima disaster, but 1 plant has cleared tough new safety checks
Can Japan stem nuke plant leaks with icy dirt?
Risky business as teams rush to build underground "ice wall" around quake and tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant
Japan allows Fukushima area residents to return home
3 years after nuclear disaster, some former residents aren’t all that eager to take advantage of government’s permission to return
Calif. students reunite tsunami-launched boat with Japanese town
Student recruited five friends to help clean boat that washed ashore last spring, then connected with boat's owner through Facebook
Fukushima remembered, three years later
Japan marks the three-year anniversary of deadly earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster
Man learning scuba diving to look for wife lost in Japan tsunami
3 years after tsunami, Yasuo Takamatsu is hoping to find the remains of his wife, whose last message was: "I want to go home"
Fukushima's lasting impact on kids' health
Fears of radiation exposure have kept children near Fukushima indoors
How Japan's nuclear disaster is making kids fat
3 years after tsunami slammed Fukushima coast, some parents still too scared to let their kids play outside
Hundreds sue builders of Fukushima nuclear reactors
Lawsuit launched against Toshiba, GE and Hitachi over safety features at Japanese power plant that experienced meltdowns in 2011
Fukushima cleanup could drag on for decades
A CBS News crew visits the crippled nuclear reactor, where workers are undertaking delicate and dangerous work of removing radioactive fuel rods
Highlights
