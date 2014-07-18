Israel-Gaza conflict

Netanyahu's new campaign ad takes aim at the U.S.

In Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new campaign ad, he compares his hotly anticipated speech to the U.S. Congress to speeches delivered by Israel's first Prime Minister, Ben Gurion. Netanyahu stresses that if Israel were to listen to the U.S., Israel would not exist. CBS Radio correspondent Dan Raviv speaks To CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Anne Marie Green about why things have gotten so bad between Netanyahu and Obama.