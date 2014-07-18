Israel-Gaza conflict
A look at the recent flare-up in the Mideast sparked by murders of teenagers on both sides of the conflict
Latest
U.S. again condemns Israel's planned settlements in West Bank
In unusually strong statements, the White House and State Department lashed out at a proposal announced last week to construct a significant new settlement in West Bank
2 Israelis sentenced for murder of Palestinian teen
Killing of 16-year-old Mohammed Abu Khdeir was revenge for murder of 3 Israeli youths, part of series of events that led to 2014 Gaza war
Two Israeli youths convicted for grisly 2014 killing
Third suspect in burning death of 16-year-old Palestinian makes last-minute plea; Mohammed Abu Khdeir's death set off events that led to Gaza war
Palestinian leader says deals signed with Israel invalid
A Palestinian leader says it will no longer abide by peace agreements negotiated with Israel. Former State Department spokesperson P.J. Crowley spoke to CBSN about the announcement.
2 Israeli citizens captive in Gaza Strip
Government officials say issue was kept quiet in order to facilitate release of prisoner being detained "against his will" by Hamas militants
2 Palestinians killed by police in separate incidents
Police shot two assailants in stabbing attacks against Israeli police officers
Obama reassesses U.S.-Israeli relations
As President Obama reassess the state of U.S. Israeli relations, House Speaker John Boehner is doubling down on his close relationship with re-elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Before the Israeli election, Boehner outraged the White House by inviting Netanyahu to speak to Congress without informing the President but now he's planning a visit to Israel. Juan Zarate reports.
Tensions in Gaza bolsters Hamas' ranks with new recruits
Hamas says last summer's war in Gaza has sent many new young recruits their way. The teenaged members believe they'll be ready to fight should war break out again, despite little training. Barry Petersen reports.
Hamas grows with young recruits eager to fight Israelis
"So many savage things done by the Israelis -- I must share the coming fight," says a newly-minted 16-year-old member of Hamas
Obama skeptical as Netanyahu backtracks on Palestinian statehood comment
The rift between the Obama administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be hardening. Netanyahu tried to walk back on his campaign vow to oppose a Palestinian state, but in a congratulatory call, President Obama made his skepticism clear. Major Garrett reports from the White House, which is unmoved by the prime minister's backtracking.
Flash Points: What does Netanyahu's re-election mean for U.S. foreign policy?
CBS News Homeland Security Correspondent Jeff Pegues and CBS News Senior National Security Analyst Juan Zarate discuss Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's election and what it means for U.S. policy in the Middle East.
Rising tensions between U.S., Israel ahead of Benjamin Netanyahu visit
Tensions are high between the U.S. and Israel ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington. "CBS This Morning" co-host Charlie Rose sat down with President Obama's national security adviser, Susan Rice. He joins CBSN with why Rice says Netanyahu's visit is destructive.
Netanyahu's new campaign ad takes aim at the U.S.
In Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new campaign ad, he compares his hotly anticipated speech to the U.S. Congress to speeches delivered by Israel's first Prime Minister, Ben Gurion. Netanyahu stresses that if Israel were to listen to the U.S., Israel would not exist. CBS Radio correspondent Dan Raviv speaks To CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Anne Marie Green about why things have gotten so bad between Netanyahu and Obama.
John McCain: U.S.-Israel relations "have never been worse"
Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, discusses the tension created by a planned address by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before Congress.
Rocket fired from Gaza hits southern Israel, military says
First such attack since September; the two sides fought 50-day war over those assaults this summer
Palestinians want U.N. to vote on Israel withdrawal deadline
Palestinians want Security Council to vote this year on 2016 deadline for Israeli troops to withdraw from all Palestinian territories
$5.4 billion pledged to help rebuild Gaza Strip
Last year's war between Hamas and Israel devastated the territory of 1.8 million; Qatar and U.S. pledge massive amounts for rebuilding
King of Jordan: ISIS used Gaza conflict as recruiting tool
King Abdullah of Jordan stressed that ISIS' ability to recruit foreign fighters was aided by this summer's conflict between Israel and Palestine. He said that many of those who joined the group were spurred by the perceived persecution of the Palestinians in Jerusalem. Scott Pelley reports.
Israel says it has settled the score with Hamas
Special forces troops storm alleged hideout in West Bank, killing two men allegedly behind act which sparked Gaza war
Jury finds Jordan-based bank liable for terrorist attacks
Jurors hearing a terrorism-financing lawsuit found that Jordan-based Arab Bank helped Hamas fund a "death and dismemberment" benefit plan in the early 2000s
Gaza war gives Hamas bigger bragging rights
In spite of massive death toll in Palestinian territory, poll shows support for militant group has spiked
Both Israel and Hamas claim victory after cease-fire
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says the cease-fire left Hamas with no advantage, but Hamas also declared a win
Obama: U.S. will continue to take direct action against ISIS
President Obama stated in a speech to the National American Legion that "we'll continue to take direct action" against ISIS and that "justice will be done." Anthony Mason reports.
Latest truce holding in Gaza hours after it began
Israel-Hamas cease-fire is open-ended; both sides assessing impact of more than seven weeks of fighitng
New extended Israel-Hamas cease-fire reached
After seven weeks of war that has killed more than 2,000 people in Gaza, open-ended negotiated halt to fighting reached again
Battle reports
Israel, Hamas exchange fire for 3rd straight day
Israel-Hamas violence resumes after 3-day truce
Children on both sides of Israeli-Palestinian conflict being caught in the crossfire
Israeli troops withdraw from Gaza
Inside the tunnels: Israel vows to destroy Hamas' underground network
Israel accused of striking U.N. school in Gaza, killing 10
Another United Nations school hit by air strike in Gaza
People of Gaza find little to save from war's destruction
Israeli military announces "new phase" of Gaza operation
Ceasefire broken after Israeli soldier goes missing
U.N. official: Gazans have "nowhere to run... nowhere to hide"
Is Gaza fighting simply fueling future violence?
Israel says no immediate end to fight in Gaza, calls up 16,000 reservists
Israel attacks 70 targets in Gaza, Hamas officials refuse to buckle under pressure
Children caught in deadly crossfire in Gaza