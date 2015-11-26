Wounded vets trek to South Pole
Wounded servicemen and women – and Prince Harry – compete in 208-mile charity race to South Pole
Latest
-
Wounded U.S. veteran reflects on "surreal" trek in Antarctica
Army Capt. Ivan Castro says team is in good spirits after "epic journey" to the South Pole
-
Wounded vets, Prince Harry reach the South Pole
Three teams of injured soldiers set out two weeks ago on the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Challenge
-
U.S. team in South Pole race bands together on uphill trek
Army captain wounded during Operation Iraqi Freedom describes pain from racing in Antarctica
-
Wounded U.S. vet in Antarctica: "We're going full force"
Mark Wise tells CBSNews.com that wounded veterans on 200-mile trek to South Pole are "ready to complete what we started"
-
Antarctic charity race with Prince Harry suspended
Harsh conditions force cancellation of competition but teams will continue to South Pole
-
Wounded U.S. vet in South Pole: "Big challenge for us"
U.S. veteran Mark Wise tells CBSNews.com the American team trails the Brits after first day of 208-mile race in Antarctica
-
Prince Harry: William "jealous" of South Pole trek
The prince jokes his older brother is "quite jealous I managed to get away from a screaming child" while in Antarctica
-
Walking with the Wounded in Antarctica
Wounded servicemen and women embark on 208-mile charity race to South Pole
-
Prince Harry on South Pole trek: "So what if it's minus 50"
Prince Harry spoke in an interview at a base camp in Antarctica, about the Walking with the Wounded trek, where he will walk alongside a British team of wounded soldiers in a race against injured American war veterans. The group is headed to the South Pole, facing freezing temperatures and icy terrain along the way.
-
Vets to trek to South Pole with war's "invisible injury"
American veterans recovering from depression, PTSD find mutual support on 200-mile "Walking with the Wounded" trek in Antarctica
-
What's it take for a wounded vet to trek to the South Pole?
As U.S. Air Force veteran Therese Frentz shows CBSNews.com, in addition to a lot of guts and training, she and her Walking with the Wounded teammates will have to drag an awful lot of gear behind them on their Antarctic trek for charity.
-
Prince Harry joins wounded vets trek to South Pole
Britain's Prince Harry joined U.S. wounded war veterans in London's Trafalgar Square to kick off a charity race to the South Pole. A serving soldier himself, the Prince will be competing against them. Alphonso Van Marsh reports from London.
-
Prince Harry joining wounded soldiers for South Pole trek
The prince and actors Alexander Skarsgard and Dominic West are joining wounded servicemen and women for the fundraising challenge
-
Injured vets take on the epic South Pole trek
After an IED hit their humvee, four soldiers suffered life-changing injuries ranging from amputations to blindness. Together they pledged to take the South Pole Allied Challenge and plan to trek 20 miles a day in frigid temperatures. Norah O'Donnell reports.