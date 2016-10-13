Clinton email scandals
Leaked emails from top Hillary Clinton aide John Podesta, and an ongoing FBI investigation into her private server emails haunt her campaign
Latest
-
Comey sends Congress new letter on Clinton emails
Polarizing FBI director explains more on the Clinton email probe and what the agency found in recently revealed emails
-
Kaine: FBI email letter brought "uptick in energy"
The polls were already tightening before FBI Director James Comey's announcement on emails, VP candidate said Sunday on "Face the Nation"
-
Clinton aide in emails: Some foundation donors "may have had bad intentions"
Clinton's communications director worried that there "aren't great answers" to questions about the Clinton Foundation
-
Huma Abedin headlines D.C. fundraiser for Hillary Clinton
Abedin had been off the trail since news broke last week that the FBI was investigating new emails related to Clinton's private email practices
-
Emails: Clinton, aide discussed sending secure cell phone via FedEx
The emails, from Clinton's private server, were part of the 1,280 pages released Thursday by the State Department
-
FBI finds emails related to Hillary Clinton's State tenure
The new emails, which prompted the FBI's announcement last week, came from former congressman Anthony Weiner's laptop
-
Obama on FBI's Clinton probe: "We don't operate on leaks"
The president seemed to criticize FBI chief James Comey in an interview with NowThis News
-
Clinton campaign weighed ousting former DNC chair
As early as last December, the Clinton campaign was plotting ways to sideline the head of the Democratic party
-
Hillary Clinton campaign chief: "we are going to have to dump all those emails"
The exchange, released as part of the WikiLeaks hack of John Podesta's personal emails, took place hours after the NYT first wrote about the existence of Clinton's private email server
-
Clinton blasts Trump for “degrading, insulting and assaulting women"
Clinton campaigned alongside former Miss Universe Alicia Machado in Florida on Tuesday
-
Questions surround decision to re-open Clinton email investigation
Timing of FBI Director James Comey's revelation put him at odds with Attorney General Loretta Lynch, sources say
-
Clinton on FBI investigation: "There's no case here"
The Democratic nominee, in the face of a rough few days for her campaign, is looking refocus the narrative on Trump
-
FBI news flips the political script on FBI Director Comey
All year, it's been Republicans criticizing James Comey and Democrats defending him; with Friday's new FBI investigation, though, there's been a 180-degree shift
-
If elected, Clinton could face awkward coexistence with Comey
The FBI director is appointed in 10-year terms, and Comey was named director in Sept. 2013
-
Reid: FBI sitting on proof of Trump-Russia ties
Democratic Senate leader says FBI director may have violated federal law with Clinton email reveal, adding that FBI sitting on "explosive" Trump evidence
-
Trump "thanks" Anthony Weiner after FBI revelations
GOP nominee says he has a "feeling" some of the "deleted 33,000 emails" will now turn up after FBI revelation about Clinton aide emails
-
Clinton vows not to be "knocked off course" after FBI news
"I'm not stopping now, we're just getting warmed up," she told a crowd in Florida just days after the FBI's surprise announcement that it is investigating new material related to her private email server
-
Source: Abedin "surprised" by Weiner computer emails
Sources tell CBS News that FBI has warrant to sift through Clinton-related emails, but process is likely to stretch past Election Day
-
Clinton strategist on new email discovery: "We need to know the facts"
Senior Clinton strategist Joel Benenson questions the decision of FBI Director James Comey to reveal new evidence possibly tied to the Clinton email server investigation, calling it "unprecedented."
-
Mike Pence talks FBI investigation, Clinton emails
On Sunday's "Face the Nation," the GOP vice presidential candidate said he and Donald Trump "commend" the FBI for its latest reveal
-
Will new FBI email revelations impact the election?
Have voters changed their minds after FBI Director Comey exposed possible new evidence tied to the Clinton email probe? With approximately 20 million votes already cast, CBS News Director of Elections Anthony Salvanto discusses the race to the finish line.
-
Source: FBI in lose-lose situation with Clinton emails
The FBI felt it had few options when it came to notifying Congress about the latest Clinton email development
-
Mike Pence: New FBI email discovery is "deeply troubling"
GOP vice presidential nominee Mike Pence calls on Hillary Clinton to release all of her emails, in light of new emails surfacing on a laptop belonging to former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner and his wife Huma Abedin, a close Clinton aide.
-
Political backlash intensifies as FBI finds emails that could be tied to Clinton probe
Thousands of emails were found on electronic devices belonging to ex-congressman Anthony Weiner and his wife, top Clinton aide Huma Abedin that could have some bearing on the Clinton email investigation. CBS News Justice Correspondent Jeff Pegues reports from outside FBI headquarters.
-
CBS battleground poll: Partisans divide on news of FBI, emails
Here's how voters are responding to the FBI's disclosure that it's reviewing a new batch of emails that may be related to its investigation of Clinton's email server