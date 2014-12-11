Eric Garner case

On the ground with Eric Garner protesters

For the past two weeks, thousands of New Yorkers have taken to the streets to protest what they call a pattern of excessive force exhibited by white police officers. While the New York protests have been peaceful, over 300 protesters have been arrested since a grand jury announced it would not indict NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo in the chokehold death of Eric Garner. Hear from the protesters themselves as they march through the streets of New York demanding justice.