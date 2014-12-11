Eric Garner case
Case of man who died after police chokehold mobilizes protesters nationwide
Latest
Hospital to pay $1M in NYC chokehold death
Staten Island hospital dispatched paramedics and treated Eric Garner as he died after being placed into a chokehold by police
Court: Grand jury records in Garner case stay sealed
Legal groups say public have a right to know why grand jury declined to indict NYPD officer whose chokehold caused man's death
Eric Garner family says $5.9 million settlement isn't a victory
Mother of unarmed man who was killed after being put in an officer's chokehold says "the victory will come when we get justice"
NYC reaches settlement in chokehold death
Eric Garner, 43, died after a police chokehold last July while selling cigarettes on Staten Island; became part of national narrative of how police treat blacks
Judge makes decision on secret testimony in Garner case
New York Civil Liberties Union among agencies seeking release of evidence heard by grand jury in police chokehold death
NY judge asked to release grand jury records in Eric Garner case
The New York Civil Liberties Union and others argue releasing information would help "to restore public confidence in our criminal justice system"
Protesters march anew in Manhattan, despite mayor's pleas
Demonstrators defy calls to hold off until two slain NYC cops are laid to rest; some passersby show support for police
Eric Garner case: New York pushes for settlement in chokehold death
"There are advantages of settling early and not going to court," city comptroller says of family's $75 million civil rights claim
Marc Morial: Michael Brown, Eric Garner protesters want accountability
The National Urban League president says models of policing need to change
Families of black men killed by cops gather in D.C.
Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Amadou Diallo relatives implore large crowd in D.C. to keep pressing for changes to criminal justice system
Protesters march with message against excessive force
In Washington, protesters marched down Pennsylvania Avenue with the families of Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice. Families who lost loved ones at the hands of police led the Millions March in New York City. Julianna Goldman and Jericka Duncan report.
"Enough is enough": Tens of thousands march to protest police violence
Huge crowds in New York, Washington and California protest deaths of unarmed black men by police officers
Families united in grief to protest deadly police force
Week of marches across the country protesting excessive force by police culminates in Washington
On the ground with Eric Garner protesters
For the past two weeks, thousands of New Yorkers have taken to the streets to protest what they call a pattern of excessive force exhibited by white police officers. While the New York protests have been peaceful, over 300 protesters have been arrested since a grand jury announced it would not indict NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo in the chokehold death of Eric Garner. Hear from the protesters themselves as they march through the streets of New York demanding justice.
Capitol Hill staffers stage "hands up, don't shoot" protest
Nearly 200 Congressional staffers walked onto the Capitol steps Thursday to protest the Eric Garner and Michael Brown cases. Jeff Glor reports.
Congressional staffers walk out to protest killings by police
Capitol Hill staffers raised their hands in the air in support of demonstrations nationwide over the deaths of unarmed black men caused by law enforcement
Police chiefs on deaths of Mike Brown, Eric Garner
Four police chiefs from around the country give their views on the strained relationship between officers and communities of color
New generation of protesters using music for inspiration
As they did in the 60s, young demonstrators are using music to galvanize their movement
Americans remain divided in views on race relations
CBS News poll: Percentage of Americans saying relations are good down 10 points since spring, now at lowest point since 1997
NYPD commissioner: Department reviewing Eric Garner case
New York City Police Department William Bratton discusses the department's response to the death of Staten Island man Eric Garner after a police officer placed him in a chokehold.
Eric Garner's mom "so proud" of protests
Thousands of peaceful demonstrators have taken to the streets after New York City grand jury declined to indict police officer in death
"We have a voice": Protests continue over NYPD chokehold case
"It makes us kids feel unsafe, that we're outsiders, enemies of society," 8-year-old says of Ferguson and Staten Island grand jury decisions
"I can’t breathe" goes nationwide in Eric Garner protests
Across the country, protesters have been gathering this week chanting “I can’t breathe” to protest a grand jury decision not to indict an NYPD officer over the death of Eric Garner. Michelle Miller reports.
Protests over Eric Garner decision spread nationwide
Protestors clashed with police nationwide for another night after a grand jury declined to indict an NYPD officer in the death of Eric Garner. Police in New York City made 200 arrests. Jim Axelrod reports.
Why weren't New York protests as violent as Ferguson's?
New York protests were large, but mostly peaceful - nothing like rioting in Missouri that burned down 24 buildings
Public Opinion
Protests
Reaction to Eric Garner grand jury