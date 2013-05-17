Drones take over
From farm fields in middle America, to battlefields in the Middle East, drones fly into controversy
Latest
Virtual fences, nets and eagles: Drones face security obstacles
Drones show the world from a new perspective, but even as they push the limits, some drone-makers say it’s time to limit their capabilities
Hamas accuses Israel of assassinating its drone expert
Mohammed Alzoari, who was found gunned down in his car last week in Tunisia, supervised the group’s drone program
Amazon makes giant leap with first drone delivery
Amazon's first drone delivery is officially "in the books," the company announced Wednesday
Wedding guests go to court after being hit by drone at reception
Wedding guests say drone hit their heads during reception in New Hampshire
Remote-controlled underwater drone lets anyone become an explorer
Trident is a remote-controlled underwater drone that cuts through water like a fish and can dive the length of a football field. It's been used to find shipwrecks, pottery in underwater caves in Mexico, and explore a lake on Mount Everest. Ben Tracy has more.
Border Patrol fights drug-carrying drones flying across U.S.-Mexico border
Drug cartels are now using homemade aircraft and drones to deliver narcotics over the U.S.-Mexico border. But U.S. Border Patrol is using some high-flying technology to track down the drugs, and the bad guys. Chris Martinez went to the border in Arizona to see how it works.
Drone shot down, dozens arrested in pipeline protests
Native American opponents and their supporters continue aggressive opposition to $3.8 billion pipeline
Drones delivering life inside Rwanda
Drones are now making much-needed deliveries of blood in parts of Rwanda, where rugged mountains dominate the landscape. Debora Patta reports on the drone fleet.
ISIS targeting foreign troops with explosives-laden drones
"Add a small amount of explosives to a small drone, and even the psychological factor is pretty significant" notes one expert
The life-saving potential of drones in Africa
Humanitarian groups see drones as a "leapfrog technology" on the continent with the worst infrastructure of any developing region
New FAA commercial drone regulations go into effect
There will be 600,000 commercial drone aircraft operating in the U.S. within the year as the result of new safety rules that opened the skies to them, FAA says
New FAA drone rules go into effect
A new set of rules for the use of commercial drones went into effect Monday. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has the latest on the new regulations.
Alphabet and Amazon get aggressive on drone delivery
Google's parent company, Alphabet, is getting ready to start testing its drone delivery service in the U.S. The White House approved the "Project Wing" program this week, as part of a wider initiative to explore commercial drone use. This follows Amazon's partnership with the British government to tests its Prime Air drones in the U.K. CBS News contributor and NewYorker.com editor Nicholas Thompson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the growing industry.
Drones, drugs and M&Ms to save endangered ferrets
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has a highly unusual plan to protect one of North America's rarest mammals
Utah will let authorities disable drones near wildfires
State lawmakers take action after unauthorized drone got in firefighters' way; bill strengthens punishments for drones in fire areas
Report raises questions about civilian casualties in drone strikes
Watchdog groups are criticizing recently-released numbers on those killed by American drone strikes outside of war zones. An unprecedented report released Friday reveals the Obama administration has killed more than 2,300 so-called "enemy combatants." But critics say the report significantly undercounts the number of "non-combatant" deaths. Jan Crawford reports.
Dad, son fight FAA over gun-firing, flame-throwing drones
Viral Youtube videos showing the pair's weaponized flying machines have drone the feds attention and ire
American farmers getting assist from drones
An increasing number of American farmers are using a high-tech tool to make their jobs a little easier. Drones are being put to work by a New Jersey cranberry farmer. Jamie Yuccas has more.
Routine commercial use of small drones cleared for takeoff
FAA releases long-anticipated rules allowing drone operators to fly smaller vehicles without special permission
Dutch police department's newest anti-drone recruits have wings
Hunter the bald eagle is the world's first bird trained to take down drones that cause trouble in the sky. Police chief Mark Weibes says the rogue devices have been seen hovering over packed parades and airports. This is a low tech solution to a high tech problem. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
Bald eagle trained to take down drones
Police chief: There's been no safe, quick way to capture illegal drones -- until now
Watch: Trained eagle snatches drones from the sky
Police in the Netherlands plan to use trained eagles to keep drones from flying in areas where they're not allowed. CBS News' Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
Meet the next sport of the modern age: Drone racing
With their rise in popularity, some expect to see drone racing emerge as the next big thing
Plane allegedly crashes into drone during landing in London
The pilot of a British Airways flight carrying 132 passengers said they hit a drone while landing at Heathrow airport on Sunday. The plane landed safely and was eventually cleared for its next flight, but the threat of drones buzzing around airports continues to grow. With analysis, former NTSB chairman Mark Rosenker joins CBSN.
Drone believed to hit plane on approach to Heathrow
London police say a British Airways flight from Geneva hit an object believed to be a drone
