Drones take over

Alphabet and Amazon get aggressive on drone delivery

Google's parent company, Alphabet, is getting ready to start testing its drone delivery service in the U.S. The White House approved the "Project Wing" program this week, as part of a wider initiative to explore commercial drone use. This follows Amazon's partnership with the British government to tests its Prime Air drones in the U.K. CBS News contributor and NewYorker.com editor Nicholas Thompson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the growing industry.