Books
The latest news, interviews, videos and photo galleries on books and authors
Latest
-
The alchemy of author Paulo Coelho
The bestselling Brazilian writer’s latest novel, “The Spy,” is inspired by the life Mata Hari
-
Book excerpt: Robbie Robertson on the "Last Waltz" concert
In his new memoir, "Testimony," the songwriter recalls preparations for The Band's 1976 farewell concert, immortalized in a documentary by Martin Scorsese
-
Book excerpt: "The Spy" by Paulo Coelho
Read a sample chapter from the Brazilian author's latest novel, inspired by the life of World War I spy Mata Hari
-
James Patterson gives bonuses to bookstore employees
Bookstore employees from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas, will have some extra holiday spending money thanks to best-selling author James Patterson
-
Michael Lewis and “The Undoing Project”: Why gut instincts are often wrong
The bestselling author’s new book examines two esteemed psychologists’ studies of why human judgment is often fatally flawed
-
Remembering Pearl Harbor, 75 years later
On December 7, 1941, war came to a remote Pacific outpost, and forced an isolationist nation to rise as a global superpower
-
Bad Sex in Fiction award goes to Italian novelist
The prize is awarded by the Literary Review magazine to spotlight t “poorly written, perfunctory or redundant” sex writing
-
New novel coming from “Girl on the Train” author
The British author of “The Girl on the Train” will next tell a tale of murder in a riverside town
-
Neil deGrasse Tyson on new book, potential for catastrophic asteroid strike
"Welcome to the Universe: An Astrophysical Tour" takes readers a "mile deep" into what astrophysicists know about the universe
-
Jon Stewart on the "gift" of "The Daily Show"
An oral history documenting Jon Stewart's nearly-17 years as "The Daily Show" host is out today. "The Daily Show: The Book," written by Chris Smith, highlights the satirical political show's rise with Stewart at the helm. In an interview with Charlie Rose, Stewart and Smith talk about the evolution of the show.
-
Neil deGrasse Tyson on new book, "Welcome to the Universe"
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and two of his colleagues examine astronomy in their new book, "Welcome to the Universe: An Astrophysical Tour." Tyson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why he wrote the book.
-
"The Jemima Code": A history of African-American cooking
Author Toni Tipton-Martin explores the stories and recipes of African-Americans’ contributions to the American table
-
Colson Whitehead, John Lewis win National Book Awards
Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad” won the National Book Award for fiction
-
James Patterson, Bill O'Reilly team up on children's book promoting civility
Bestselling authors discuss the message behind their children's book and O'Reilly explains why he's not interested in reading Megyn Kelly's memoir
-
O'Reilly and Patterson on children's book, "Give Please a Chance"
Best-selling author James Patterson is famous for his thrillers, while Fox News host Bill O'Reilly is known for his historical "Killing" series. Now the two are teaming up to release a new children's book, "Give Please a Chance," celebrating the power and influence of the world "please." Patterson and O'Reilly join "CBS This Morning" to discuss their collaboration.
-
How a punch in the face sparked Shep Gordon's incredible Hollywood career
Legendary celebrity manager represented some of the biggest stars -- from rock stars and Oscar-winning actors to celebrity chefs -- as revealed in his new memoir
-
Excerpt: Trevor Noah’s “Born a Crime”
The “Daily Show” host’s memoir recounts horrifying events of a childhood raised under South Africa’s apartheid system, a “perfect racism”
-
Trump book sales soar after election victory
The impending presidency of Donald Trump is already helping his books sell
-
Tommy Hilfiger on new memoir, success and family
In the world of American fashion, there are names that stand out as icons, like Tommy Hilfiger, who took the world by storm more than 30 years ago. He is out with a new memoir called "American Dreamer," where he reveals how he helped his brand grow to more than $6.5 billion in global sales. Gayle King visited him in his Connecticut home.
-
“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”: The anti-Harry Potter
Unveiling 11th book in popular children’s series, author Jeff Kinney says his middle-school protagonist is “a twisted, tortured version” of himself
-
"Diary of a Wimpy Kid" author on new book, opening store
Jeff Kinney, best-selling author and illustrator of the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" children's books, has sold more than 180 million print copies worldwide. Kinney joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his unusual path to success and 11th book, "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down."
-
Adult coloring books
While some publishers may be concerned about book sales, there's one category that is flying off the shelves: coloring books for grown-ups. Rita Braver reports on the adult coloring craze, with visits to bestselling artist Steve McDonald ("Fantastic Cities"), and art therapist and author Lacy Mucklow ("Color Me Happy").
-
Color me impressed
As stress-relievers or simply works of do-it-yourself art, coloring books for grown-ups are the latest boom in publishing
-
Adult coloring book fad
It’s a craze that’s sweeping the whole world
-
David Hockney's famous paintings reincarnated in giant new book
Renowned British painter's "A Bigger Book," which documents 64 years of his artwork and weighs about 70 pounds, could be the biggest thing in the art world this year
Videos
-
Neil deGrasse Tyson on new book, "Welcome to the Universe"
-
Jon Stewart on the "gift" of "The Daily Show"
-
O'Reilly and Patterson on children's book, "Give Please a Chance"
-
Adult coloring books
-
Tommy Hilfiger on new memoir, success and family
-
"Diary of a Wimpy Kid" author on new book, opening store
-
John Grisham's latest thriller
-
Bob Dylan awarded Nobel Literature Prize
-
Author Jennifer Weiner's "Hungry Heart"
-
Oprah's Book Club: "Love Warrior"
-
Author Harlan Coben on writing process and new thriller, "Home"
-
Oxford English Dictionary adds new words
-
How pain fueled ''Love Warrior'' author Glennon Doyle Melton
-
Tom Wolfe on why Darwin's evolution theory is a "myth"
-
Rare bookstore still thriving in New York City