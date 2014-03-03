Ukraine in Turmoil
After months of protests, Ukraine's controversial president fled, and now Russia occupies the Crimea
Latest
-
Russia withdraws backing for International Criminal Court
Move comes day after U.N. human rights committee condemned Russia's "temporary occupation of Crimea" in Ukraine
-
No end in sight for a deadly, "pointless war"
Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed rebels acknowledge stalemate, but could dragging the conflict out be "profitable for both sides"?
-
Ukraine puts troops on combat alert, tension with Russia mounts
Following accusation from Putin that Ukraine's government plotted attack on Russian troops in Crimea, both sides bear down
-
Ukraine conflict with Russian-backed rebels gets deadlier
The United Nations says more than 9,400 people have been killed since the conflict broke out and Russia annexed part of Ukraine in April 2014
-
Prominent journalist killed in apparent car bomb assassination
Ukrainian news website's founder was killed 16 years ago, now one of its leading reporters is also dead
-
5 civilians killed as war quietly rages in eastern Ukraine
Pregnant woman among at least five killed in worst civilian loss of life in months since two year war started and claimed over nine thousand lives
-
Ukraine's embattled prime minister resigns
Arseniy Yatsenyuk had been under fire over the worsening economy and slow pace of reforms
-
Russian court convicts Ukrainian pilot, so she sings
Nadezhda Savchenko was serving in a Ukrainian volunteer battalion against Russia-backed rebels when she was captured by separatist rebels
-
NATO's challenges coming "quickly and with complexities"
U.S. defense chief heads for key meetings on future of trans-Atlantic alliance and how to fight ISIS, as NATO tries to "adapt itself"
-
Putin rattles Russia's saber with massive military drills
Thousands of troops and hundreds of planes in southwest Russia tested for their readiness amid continuing tensions with West
-
America's "powerful signal to allies" -- and Russia
Obama to quadruple spending to $3.4B on military support for European allies, aimed at "deterring Russia from further aggression"
-
"Re-tooling an army from scratch," as it fights a war
U.S. and allied forces try to equip Ukrainian soldiers to stay alive and hold their ground in the grinding fight against Russian-backed rebels
-
Brawl breaks out in Ukraine Parliament
Lawmakers scuffle amid collection of signatures for resignation of unpopular PM Arseniy Yatsenyuk
-
Biden visits Ukraine with a warning for its leaders
U.S. Vice President voices West's growing impatience with pace of reforms to tackle corruption
-
Report: MH17 shot down by Russian-made missile
Investigators in the Netherlands release their final report Tuesday on the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17. We are hearing from Dutch sources the findings are likely to implicate Russia. The shootdown over eastern Ukraine in July 2014 killed everyone on board. Charlie D'Agata reports on how Russian missile makers are already saying they were not involved.
-
Flight 17 downed due to "the detonation of a warhead"
The Dutch Safety Board says there is no doubt a Russian-made missile shot from eastern Ukraine brought down the Boeing 777 with 298 on board
-
Obama, Putin to meet at UN next week
The two leaders have not met in almost a year amid tension over Russian intervention in Ukraine
-
BBC journalists among those black-listed by Ukraine
Kiev bars hundreds deemed a security threat from entry, but gives no explanation as to why British network singled out
-
Putin scrambles military units near Ukraine
Snap drills are latest in a series of Russian war games amid tensions with the West over Ukraine
-
Grenade blast in Ukraine protest violence kills 1
At least 100 others were wounded during demonstrations over separatist powers in the eastern area of the country
-
Despite 6-month-old cease-fire, Ukraine fighting rages
Fresh shelling between Russia-backed separatist rebels and Ukrainian government troops kills at least nine; talks keep breaking down
-
Ukraine replaces entire police force to beat corruption
Kiev enlists American help to train new force, disbanding old patrol after years of allegations of bribery and harassment
-
Joint Chiefs nominee: Russia is top threat to U.S. security
Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford tells Congress Russia's recent behavior is "nothing short of alarming"
-
Heavy U.S. weapons for Europe to answer "Russia's provocations"
The U.S. military is pledging weapons, aircraft and commandos as part of a new rapid reaction force in Europe. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter is detailing the commitment to counter Russian aggression and the threat from ISIS. He is meeting with his NATO counterparts in Europe. Carter sat down with Margaret Brennan in an interview you'll see only on "CBS This Morning."
-
U.S. sending arms to answer "Russia's provocations"
Defense chief Ash Carter tells CBS News that America will bolster NATO's deterrent force with military muscle
Highlights
-
NATO's challenges coming "quickly and with complexities"
-
America's "powerful signal to allies" -- and Russia
-
"Re-tooling an army from scratch," as it fights a war
-
Report: MH17 shot down by Russian-made missile
-
U.S. sending arms to answer "Russia's provocations"
-
Carter laments Putin's "loose rhetoric" on nukes
-
Putin: Ukraine war not our fault, U.S. must stop meddling
-
Ukraine crisis: Cease-fire threatened as nations toughen stances
-
Captured Russian soldier admits to mission in Ukraine
-
John McCain: "Ashamed of my country" over Ukraine response
-
Ceasefire crumbles in Ukraine
-
Flash Points: How much longer can the White House try diplomacy in Ukraine?
-
Reporter dodges artillery fire in Ukraine
-
Chicago neighborhood supplies Ukranian army
-
What Ukraine ceasefire deal entails