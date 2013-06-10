The Tony Awards
Inside Broadway's biggest night, presented live on CBS Sunday, June 12, 2016
$6 million pledged for 100,000 kids to see "Hamilton"
The Rockefeller Foundation is giving $6 million to help 100,000 U.S. students see the Tony Award-winning musical "Hamilton"
How Broadway's biggest stars came together to help Orlando
In just two days, sixty of Broadway's brightest stars came together to record a new version of "What the World Needs Now is Love" to support Orlando's LGBT community. Producer James Wesley and his husband, musician Seth Rudetsky, spoke to Dr. Jon LaPook about how they pulled the project off.
Steve Martin's "Bright Star" musical to close
Despite five Tony nominations, the Broadway debut from Steve Martin and Edie Brickell came up empty-handed
Leslie Odom Jr. on Tony win, "Hamilton" and new album
Leslie Odom Jr. won one of 11 Tony awards for the Broadway musical "Hamilton" on Sunday. Odom has deftly performed the role of Aaron Burr, who is the show's narrator and Alexander Hamilton's nemesis. This month, Odom released a self-titled debut album, which debuted at the top of the iTunes jazz chart. He joins "CBS This Morning" for his first TV interview since winning his Tony.
Tony Awards viewership hits 15-year high
The 2016 Tony Awards had the largest audience for the show since 2001
Black actors nab all musical acting Tonys
Take that, Oscars
"Hamilton" wins 11 Tonys but doesn't break record
"The Producers" swept up 12 Tonys in 2001
James Corden pays tribute to Orlando in Tony's opener
While opening for the 70th Annual Tony Awards, James Corden dedicated the show to all the victims impacted by the shooting in Orlando early Sunday morning. Vladimir Duthiers and Elaine Quijano have more.
Tony Awards 2016: The Obamas intro "Hamilton"
How do you know your Broadway musical is a big deal? When the president and the first lady introduce it at the Tonys
Tony Awards 2016: Lin-Manuel Miranda's Orlando sonnet
The "Hamilton" star was so overwhelmed by the weekend's tragic news that he took pen to paper
Actor Frank Langella offers unity to Orlando during Tony speech
Frank Langella won "Best Leading Actor in a Play" at the Tony Awards. He used his time on the stage to urge those connected to the Orlando mass shooting to stand strong, and also offered Broadway's allegiance in the recovery.
Tony Awards 2016 highlights
A look at the top moments, performances and stars at the 70th annual Tonys
Tonys 2016: James Corden's touching Orlando tribute
Before Broadway's biggest night could get underway, the "Late Late Show" host addressed the tragic news
Tony Awards 2016 complete list of winners
Here's who won big at the 2016 Tony Awards
Tony Awards 2016 highlights and winners
The 2016 Tony Awards are here to celebrate Broadway's biggest stars
Tony Awards 2016 red carpet
Broadway's biggest stars hit the red carpet at the 70th Tony Awards
Hamilton
60 Minutes director's cut of "Hamilton" offers more on the Broadway smash and may be last chance to see Lin-Manuel Miranda before he steps down
The making of the "Hamilton" cast album
How did a show about some "dead white guys" become a sensation? For anyone who can't get a ticket, here's a small sample of the songs, cast, and lyrics
Tonys: "Hamilton" drops muskets from awards show performance
Deadly nightclub shootings cast a shadow on Broadway's annual awards ceremony
The casting director: The actor's lifeline
Veterans of Broadway, films and TV discuss the importance of auditions, and of being in the room where it happens
What's my line? Actors on memorization
Stage and TV stars describe their personal processes for "moving into the mind of the character"
Sean Hayes on his heavenly role
The Emmy-winner is now appearing on Broadway as an irreverent deity in the comedy "An Act of God"
"Hamilton": A revolutionary musical
The colorful life of the immigrant, visionary and "ten-dollar founding father" became the basis of a Broadway musical phenomenon
Sara Bareilles, Jessie Mueller on serving up "Waitress"
Sara Bareilles says the stripped-down emotions that permeate the Tony-nominated musical come from a personal place
How Bill Nighy learns his lines
In this web exclusive acclaimed film and stage actor Bill Nighy discusses with Rita Braver his tricks for memorizing dialogue, and his superstitions about the process.
