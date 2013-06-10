The Tony Awards

Leslie Odom Jr. on Tony win, "Hamilton" and new album

Leslie Odom Jr. won one of 11 Tony awards for the Broadway musical "Hamilton" on Sunday. Odom has deftly performed the role of Aaron Burr, who is the show's narrator and Alexander Hamilton's nemesis. This month, Odom released a self-titled debut album, which debuted at the top of the iTunes jazz chart. He joins "CBS This Morning" for his first TV interview since winning his Tony.