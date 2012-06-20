The Royals
Meghan Markle shows love for Prince Harry with necklace
The “Suits” star, 35, wore a gold necklace with a tiny H and tiny M on it, which fans took to represent Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry announces royal hospitality scholarships
Training could include education in "complex chocolate and sugar craft" at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace
Prince Harry returns to island he visited with Princess Diana
Harry, who is fifth in line for the British throne, is visiting the Caribbean representing his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to celebrate her 90th birthday
Prince Harry introduced Meghan Markle to Prince William
Things must be getting serious, because Meghan Markle is meeting even more of the Royal Family
Prince Harry tries to stem media "abuse" of his girlfriend
British royal makes unusual statement confirming relationship with U.S. actress, to ask journalists to ease off
Prince Harry reportedly dating “Suits” star
Has Prince Harry found love across the pond?
Queen Elizabeth II visited a grocery store
During a visit to Cornwall to unveil a statue of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II took a detour to a place she's rarely visited -- a supermarket
Prince Albert buys Philly home of mom Grace Kelly
The property last made headlines in 2014 when its 81-year-old former owner pleaded no contest to animal cruelty charges for keeping cats and dogs in unsanitary conditions
Thailand's king, world's longest-reigning monarch, dead at 88
Bhumibol Adulyadej became king in 1946, was revered in Thailand as demigod
Judge bans publication of hacked Pippa Middleton photos
The United Kingdom's High Court is halting the publication of any photos of Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Kate Middleton, that were stolen from her hacked iCloud account. News of the photos surfaced when an anonymous person offered the photos to the British newspaper The Sun for the price of ($65,000). CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has the story.
Royal couple kicks off 8-day trip to Canada, with kids in tow
It's the first official trip for 1-year-old Princess Charlotte
Hacker targets British royal's sister Pippa Middleton
London police say they are investigating reported hacking of iCloud account of Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister
Princess Charlotte takes her first royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will spend the next week on a tour of Canada, with their two young children. CBSN contributor Victoria Arbiter joins CBSN to discuss.
The Royal family is looking a new live-in housekeeper
The U.K. royal family is seeking a new live-in housekeeper. According to the job posting, the employee would be responsible for cleaning some of the Queen's personal belongings, such as her "historic vases and irreplaceable paintings." CBSN royal family watcher Victoria Arbiter joins CBSN with the details.
Prince Harry wishes he had spoken about mother sooner
"I really regret not ever talking about it," says 31-year old royal about the death of Princess Diana
It's Prince George's birthday and the internet loves it
Prince George's 3rd birthday is getting plenty of buzz on the internet.
Pippa Middleton engaged to hedge fund manager
The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister Pippa Middleton and hedge fund manager James Matthews are getting married
Prince Harry takes HIV test on Facebook Live
"It's better that everyone goes and gets tested. Why wouldn't you?"
Prince William appears on U.K. gay magazine cover
The second-in-line to the throne is the first member of the royal family to appear on the cover of a gay publication
William and Kate offer condolences for Orlando victims
Prince William and wife Kate offer condolences for those affected by the Orlando nightclub attack.
Princess Charlotte makes balcony debut
The princess celebrated great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday
A 90th birthday celebration fit for a queen
Queen Elizabeth II marks 90th birthday with all the pomp and circumstance befitting Britain's longest-reigning monarch
Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 90th birthday
The queen emerged from Buckingham Palace dressed in a most vibrant shade of green, and the country showed up to celebrate the oldest and longest-reigning British monarch. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
Grand celebrations for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday
Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday is being celebrated in grand style in London Saturday. After months of small celebrations, the official observance is underway, which includes a parade and military ceremony. Jonathon Vigliotti reports from Buckingham Palace.
Killer caught wandering Buckingham Palace grounds
Queen Elizabeth II was at London residence when convicted murderer breached palace's security
