America's opioid epidemic
Inside America's growing struggle with opioid painkillers and heroin addiction
Latest
Former drugmaker execs accused of bribing doctors to push pain meds
Six former employees of Insys Therapeutics face conspiracy charges over allegedly rewarding doctors for prescribing their spray version of fentanyl -- even when it wasn't necessary
Overdose deaths rise by more than 100 percent in some states, CDC report says
In comparison, the number of people who died from car crashes increased 12 percent and gun deaths (including homicides and suicides) increased 7 percent
Drugmakers push profitable, but unproven, opioid solution
Pharmaceutical companies are promoting harder-to-abuse painkillers but proof is scant on whether or not they help reduce overdoses
Doctors track "explosion" of opioid-addicted newborns
Newborn babies addicted to opioids are being born at record rates – especially in rural areas
Drug overdoses now kill more Americans than guns
“I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like this. Certainly not in modern times."
Rising price of opioid OD antidote could cost lives
Escalating prices of the drug naloxone may threaten efforts to reduce opioid-related deaths across America, new research suggests
Elephant sedative blamed for rash of W. Va. overdoses
Prosecutors say 22-year-old Ohio man was selling carfentanil, which is 100 times more potent than fentanyl
Heroin's colorblind, gender-equal, easy-access assault on America
While anti-overdose drugs like Narcan have become a lifeline, there is no quick fix for the epidemic that's spread across the country
Surgeon general report calls for major shift on treating addiction
In the first report of its kind, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called for a major shift in the way addiction is treated in the United States
Surgeon general: Addiction is not a character flaw
Dr. Vivek Murthy calls for a major cultural shift in the way Americans view drug and alcohol addiction
DEA acting chief on stopping America's opioid epidemic
A groundbreaking new report calls substance abuse one of America's most pressing public health problems, with 12.5 million Americans having abused prescription painkillers last year. Seventy-eight Americans die every day from opioid overdoses, and the CDC says more people died from drug overdoses than car accidents or gun violence in 2014. Drug Enforcement Administration acting administrator Chuck Rosenberg joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the crisis.
Prisons fight opioids with $1,000 injections: Does it work?
The drug, Vivitrol, is pricey and skeptics are questioning its effectiveness
Opiate epidemic fades from the trail as death toll rises
The opioid crisis was the talk of the 2016 primaries, but the topic has taken a back seat in the general election
Overdoses skyrocket as kids eat opioids "like candy"
A new study sees a spike in accidental poisonings among younger children, while more teens OD trying to get high
New drug helping inmates kick opioids, stay out of jail
The Kenton County jail is dispensing the drug Vivitrol, which blocks the effects of opioids like heroin and morphine
Genetic test aims to identify risk of opioid addiction
A California biotech firm says its test could help spot who's predisposed to painkiller addiction before it’s too late
Six months clean, recovering heroin addict works to help others
CBS News caught up with Jason Amaral four months after he completed his second recovery program
Jason Amaral, six months clean, reflects on his recovery
CBS News has been following Jason Amaral since March as the heroin addict went through rehab. He sat down with correspondent DeMarco Morgan at the end of his journey to look back on his recovery and how it has changed him.
Communities experiment with amnesty in heroin crisis
Desperate to combat the heroin epidemic, some communities let addicts turn in their drugs to police without fear of arrest – but does it work?
Images show addiction's impact on kids, but to what end?
Heartbreaking videos and photos of children dealing with the effects of their loved ones’ heroin addiction are going viral – and raising ethical questions
Ohio father tells son on camera his mom died of drug overdose
Controversial video of a father telling his son about his mother's overdose death has gone viral and is receiving both heavy criticism and praise
DEA halts plan to ban natural opioid alternative kratom
Advocates say kratom can be used as a nonaddictive painkiller or can help wean people off other, addictive pain medications
Drug crisis boosts supply of organ transplants
Drug overdose deaths have provided an unexpected increase in lifesaving organ donations, but there are extra risks involved
China firms happy to sell killer opioid "weapon" to anyone in U.S.
Experts say carfentanil, one of strongest opioids in circulation, helping fuel rash of overdose deaths, and it's shockingly easy to get
Just say no to Narcan? Heroin rescue efforts draw backlash
Some people are expressing frustration about rescuing addicts who often immediately resume using drugs
An Addict's Story
In the shadow of death: Jason's journey
The high cost of heroin addiction
What it's like to love a heroin addict
Heroin addict fights through emotional first days of rehab
Life or death: A heroin addict's last day before rehab
How To Get Help
West Virginia in Crisis
West Virginia AG's past work with drug companies questioned
-
DEA targets drug wholesalers to stem opioid epidemic
-
West Virginia allows painkiller addicts to sue prescribing doctors
West Virginia doctor investigated for deaths in opioid epidemic
Drug distributors under fire in West Virginia painkiller epidemic
Highlights
Dozens of Ohio overdoses blamed on heroin mixed with elephant tranquilizer
As U.S. grapples with opioid epidemic, new ways to fight pain and addiction
Dangerous heroin-fentanyl combination fuels overdoses
Former FDA head: Opioid epidemic one of "great mistakes of modern medicine"
Obama: U.S. opioid epidemic as great a threat as terrorism
Parents refuse to bury truth about son's heroin overdose death
Littlest victims of America's heroin epidemic
Amid heroin epidemic, a focus on stopping drugs at border
Heroin epidemic kills at least 23 Ohioans each week
Heroin in the Heartland
Mother of heroin overdose victim earns praise for blunt death notice
Pregnant heroin addicts seek treatment at Pittsburgh program
Heroin addict films her own detox