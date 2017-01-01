Mariah Carey botches Times Square New Year's Eve performance

NEW YORK CITY -- Mariah Carey welcomed in 2017 by saying “it is what it is” while experiencing technical difficulties while performing live in Times Square.

Carey, one of the star headliners of ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve,” paced the stage without singing. It’s unclear what exactly were the technical difficulties, but the disaster was obvious as it unfolded live.

She waved to the crowd, and encouraged the audience to sing along instead during the more than 2-minute long performance of “Emotions” and “We Belong Together.”

“We didn’t have a soundtrack for this New Year’s,” she explained.

While her background dancers danced around her, she knelt down and gestured the microphone to the audience members. When her dancers tried to incorporate her, she said “all right, just for laughs, let’s do the lift.”

Finally, as the end of the performance approached, she said “I’m trying to be a good sport here. That was ... amazing” as she gestured exasperatedly with the microphone.

While the 2 million people packed into Times Square for the performance swayed along, millions of Americans watching at home had plenty to say about the epic performance.

This is not the first time Carey has been caught lip-syncing in public: In 2015, she was roundly mocked for lip-syncing during a performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.