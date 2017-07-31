Landscaper dead after bee attack in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Authorities say a Tucson-area man is hospitalized in stable condition following a bee attack in which a landscaper died at the man's home.

Drexel Heights Fire District spokeswoman Tracy Koslowski says the resident is expected to be released from a hospital where he was taken for treatment following the Monday morning incident.

Koslowski says the landscaper who was fatally injured was already being attacked when he approached a co-worker who was spraying for weeds and bugs. CBS affiliate KOLD-TV reports the second landscaper was stung, but was able to get away.

Deputy Cody Gress of the Pima County Sheriff's Department says no hive was found at the home and that circumstances of the attack remain unclear.

The dead landscaper's identity was not released.