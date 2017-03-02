Jennifer Aniston says Vicky from Chicago can keep sunglasses

Vicky Vines has a very special souvenir from the Oscars, thanks to Jennifer Aniston.

Aniston’s spokesperson confirmed to “Inside Edition” that the actress gave Vines her sunglasses to keep. Vines and her fiancé, Gary Allen Coe -- also known as Gary from Chicago -- became the breakout stars of the Oscars after Jimmy Kimmel pulled a prank and brought a busload of tourists into the show.

When Kimmel learned that Vines and Coe were engaged, he instructed Aniston to give them a wedding gift. Aniston handed over her $625 sunglasses, and her publicist quashed rumors that she expected the sunglasses back.

Vines expressed her gratitude on “Inside Edition” and said, “Jen, thank you much, sweetie. I love you so much.”

Coe told “Inside Edition” that crashing the Oscars was “magical,” even though his criminal history quickly became public knowledge. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports it released him from prison last week, after he served a 20-year sentence for theft. He’s also a registered sex offender.

The California Megan’s Law Website shows he has a prior conviction of attempted rape by force or fear. His lawyer, Karen Nash, says the crime happened in 1975, when he was 18 years old.

But Coe told CBS News, “I just made the wrong choices. I’m ashamed and remorseful, and regret what I did as a young adult. But a lot of that was 41 years ago.”

He also added that the reveal about his criminal history hasn’t taken away from the magic of Oscars night.

“Compared to 20 years in prison, this is a piece of cake,” Coe said. “You don’t have to be afraid of your past. What you must do is change.”

He also told “Inside Edition” that he wants to apologize to the women affected by his past. He said, “Gary is a changed man. I respect women. I’m not some monster.”