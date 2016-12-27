How to watch the Kennedy Center Honors 2016

President Obama paid tribute to performers at the prestigious 2016 Kennedy Center Honors for the eighth -- and most likely last -- time earlier in December, and the ceremony is airing Tuesday night.

The president honored actor Al Pacino, gospel singer Mavis Staples, pianist Martha Argerich, singer-songwriter James Taylor and Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmidt and Joe Walsh, the surviving members of the Eagles, for influencing American culture.

The “Late Show’s” Stephen Colbert hosted the event, which also had appearances by Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Sean Penn and more. Viewers can see Garth Brooks, Sheryl Crow and Darius Rucker perform Taylor’s music and Elle King, Bonnie Raitt and Andra Day perform Staples’ music.

Bob Seger, Vince Gill and Kings of Leon played music by the Eagles.

Notably missing, of course, is the Eagles’ Glenn Frey, who passed away earlier this year at 67. The band was selected to be honored last year, but they postponed participation because of Frey’s declining health. This year, the surviving Eagles, Frey’s widow and the band’s manager gathered at the event, which Henley dedicated to the late musician.

Here’s how to watch the 39th annual Kennedy Center Honors:

Tune into CBSN at 8/7c to watch profiles and interviews with the honored artists before the ceremony.

Watch the ceremony at 9/8c on CBS or stream it on CBS All Access.