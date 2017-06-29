Halle Berry says Oscar win “meant nothing” for diversity in Hollywood

Last year's "Oscars so white" controversy made Halle Berry reconsider the importance of her own best actress win in 2002.

Berry won for "Monster's Ball," cementing her place in history as the first African-American woman to win in the best actress category. But the total lack of nominees of color in 2016 undercut that milestone.

"I sat there and I really thought, 'Wow, that moment really meant nothing. It meant nothing. I thought it meant something, but I think it meant nothing,'" she told Teen Vogue. "I was profoundly hurt by that, and saddened by that."

Since Berry won her Oscar 15 years ago, only eight women of color have been nominated for best actress.

But while the "Extant" star didn't publicly voice her feelings while the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag swept social media, she did immediately begin thinking of ways to change the situation.

"I think black people -- people of color -- only have a chance to win based on how much we're allowed to put out. That says to me that we need more people of color writing, directing, producing -- not just starring. We have to start telling stories that include us," she said. "It inspired me to try to get involved in other ways, which is why I want to start directing. I want to start producing more. I want to start making more opportunities for people of color."

As an Oscar winner and Academy member herself, Berry has been in a unique position to advocate for improving conditions.

"I have conversations more deeply with Academy members, and I'm trying to figure out how to help and add more diversity to the Academy," she said. "These kinds of groups have to start changing and have to become more conscious and more inclusive."