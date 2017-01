This is “fantastic for” them!

Kate Mara and her “Fantastic Four” co-star, Jamie Bell, are engaged, Mara’s rep confirms to ET.

Over the weekend, the 33-year-old actress tweeted a photo of herself donning a ring on that finger, causing the engagement speculation to go into overdrive.

The couple has been dating since late 2015, shortly after filming their superhero movie.

Congratulations to the happy couple!