Eurovision will allow Russian entrant to perform via satellite

Eurovision is making an unprecedented exception after Ukrainian authorities banned the competition’s Russian contestant from entering the country, where the event will be held. Julia Samoylova will be perform live in the second Semi-Final via satellite.

A statement from the European Broadcasting Union said, “Should the Russian entry qualify for the Grand Final the same solution would apply. This is something that has never been done before in the Contest’s 60 year history but, in the spirit of Eurovision’s values of inclusivity, and this year’s theme of Celebrate Diversity, the decision has been taken to ensure that all 43 entrants are given the opportunity to participate.”

The contest, wildly popular in Europe, is set for May in Kiev, and Ukrainian authorities said they are issuing a travel ban on Samoylova because she entered Crimea from Russia instead of via Ukraine in 2014, which is illegal in Ukraine.

The European Broadcasting Union expressed its disappointment when the news broke, saying it would “continue a dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities with the aim of ensuring that all artists can perform” in Kiev.

Frank-Dieter Freiling, Chairman of the Reference Group, the governing body of the Eurovision Song Contest, said he hopes the travel ban will not be implemented and that Ukrainian authorities will find a solution in line with Eurovision’s slogan, Celebrate Diversity.