Congo reports death in new Ebola virus "outbreak"

LONDON -- The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that Congo's ministry of health announced a single case of Ebola.

In a statement on its Twitter account, the U.N. health agency said Congo notified it and their partners of the case on Thursday.

"Our country must confront an outbreak of the Ebola virus that constitutes a public health crisis of international significance," the Reuters news agency quoted the Congo Health Ministry as saying in a statement, confirming the death of a man who had the virus.

According to Reuters, the man was one of nine people hospitalized with hemorrhagic fever in the remote Bas-Uele region of the country's north. Three died in total, but tests conducted in a government lab in Kinshasa confirmed the presence of Ebola virus in only the one victim.

Eric Kabambi, WHO spokesman in Congo, told Reuters that the organization considered it "a little lucky" the outbreak had struck in such a remote, heavily forested area, but he added, "we always take this very seriously."

The last outbreak of Ebola in Congo was in 2014 when the country recorded several dozen cases. That outbreak was not connected to the epidemic that killed thousands in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Ebola is a deadly hemorrhagic fever that occasionally jumps to humans from animals including bats and monkeys. Without preventive measures, the virus can spread quickly between people and is fatal in up to 90 percent of cases. An experimental vaccine was recently developed that WHO says could be used in emergencies.