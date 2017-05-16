Author Scott Turow talks new thriller, "Testimony"

Best-selling author Scott Turow's books have been translated into more than 40 different languages, and have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. Now he's out with his first new book in four years, "Testimony," which follows the story of prosecutor Bill ten Boom who moves abroad to The Hague in the Netherlands to investigate the disappearance of a refugee camp during the Bosnian War.

"I just wanted to go some place a little different, and I thought that frankly the International Criminal Court is not something that's well understood in the United States, and therefore made, I thought, an interesting setting for a legal thriller," said Turow.

It took a lot of research for the book, said Turow, who still practices law with international firm Dentons. He traveled the Europe three times during the process.

"One of the things I was proud of when I finished the book was that… it really does all come together. It has both a unified story and a unified meaning," Turow said.

Without revealing any spoilers, he said nobody in the book is "quite who they seem to be."

"Bill, of course, is led astray in several different ways, both by witnesses and in his personal life. And yet, it's like a set of Chinese boxes. Things keep opening outward," Turow said.

See the video above to see how Turow's personal life experiences "fed" the character of Bill ten Boom.