ABC News, "Good Morning America" Twitter accounts hacked, praise Trump

The Twitter accounts of ABC News and “Good Morning America” fell victim to a hack attack early Thursday morning, with the compromised accounts posting tweets praising President Donald Trump and claiming rapper Tyler the Creator had died.

The tweets included claims like “trump is our lord and savior #thankgodforTHEDONALD” and “we are totally russian hackers but we love @POTUS @realDonaldTrump ;).” They were deleted within minutes, but not before a few ABC News affiliate journalists captured the tweets in screen grabs.

One tweet from the hacked ABC News account read, “follow @CNN for real news, our news is wack.”

ABC News public relations’ Twitter account wrote, “.@ABC News, @GMA & @GMAPopNews Twitter accounts were hacked early this morning. We resolved the issue quickly & errant tweets were deleted.”

.@ABC News, @GMA & @GMAPopNews Twitter accounts were hacked early this morning. We resolved the issue quickly & errant tweets were deleted. — ABCNews PR (@ABCNewsPR) March 23, 2017

ABC News Twitter was hacked this morning... I have more of the Tweets saved.. Will keep looking for more information #23LiveCenter pic.twitter.com/Ny7jccwQUk — Jada Montemarano (@JadaMontemarano) March 23, 2017

Another Tweet from the hackers this morning #23LiveCenter pic.twitter.com/ewANS1YvST — Jada Montemarano (@JadaMontemarano) March 23, 2017